Family of Myron Love, the Australian killed in Nepal plane crash, pay tribute to their 'rock'

KEY POINTS: Myron William Love, 29, was on board a Yeti Airlines flight that crashed in Nepal on Sunday.

In a statement, the Sydney man's family described him as a rock who always lived life to the fullest.

The crash was Nepal's worst in 30 years and the cause remains unknown.

The family of an Australian man killed in a Nepalese plane crash say he lived life to the fullest and have thanked friends and relatives for helping them through a difficult time.





Myron William Love from Sydney was killed when a Yeti Airlines plane went down on Sunday en route to Pokhara from the capital Kathmandu.





The 29-year-old has been identified as a casual teacher from Bronte and an avid surfer, cyclist, photographer and traveller.





His family described him as a "rock" who always lived life to the fullest.





"He has put so much into his short life that most of us couldn't fit into our lifetime," the Love and Bailey families said in a statement.





"We would like to express our deep gratitude for the amazing support shown to us by our family and friends in this time of need.



"We do request at this time that you offer us peace and privacy for us to grieve, and deal with this tragedy."





The cause of t he crash remains unknown, with clear weather reported, but the plane's black boxes have been located.





A friend of Mr Love's took to Instagram to pay tribute to "a truly kind, fun, energetic man we will forever love".





"It is with extreme sadness to say we have lost one of the best humans I have ever known," a Sydney-based artist lesjak_atton posted.





"Myron was one of the loves of my life. I send all my love to those who need it right now."





Rescue efforts continued in Pokhara on Tuesday morning, with two bodies yet to be recovered, Nepal's ambassador to Australia Kailash Pokharel told ABC Radio National on Tuesday.



People in Kathmandu, Nepal, at a candlelight vigil on Monday for victims of the plane crash. Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency "Fifteen foreign nationals, including one Australian, were on the plane," he said.





"This is very tragic and my heart goes to all the victims and their families."





Flights were resuming to normal service across Nepal on Tuesday.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday tweeted that the crash was "incredibly sad news".





As of early Tuesday morning Australian time, Nepali authorities had recovered 70 bodies from the plane that was carrying 72 people.





The Yeti Airlines crash is the nation's deadliest since 1992 when a Pakistan International Airlines Airbus A300 crashed into a hillside, killing 167 people.



