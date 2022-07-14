Australia

Father of deceased ex-choirboy sues George Pell and Catholic church

Cardinal George Pell and the Catholic church are being sued in Victoria's Supreme Court by the father of a former choirboy.

Cardinal George Pell

A deceased choirboy's father has filed a civil case against the Catholic Archdiocese of Melbourne and Cardinal George Pell. Source: AAP

This article contains references to child sexual assault.

A father of a deceased ex-choirboy is suing
Cardinal George Pell
and the Catholic church.

Cardinal Pell was acquitted in 2020 after the High Court quashed his convictions for historical child sexual assault offences against two choir boys in the late 1990s when he was Archbishop of Melbourne.

He served 13 months in prison before being released.

The choirboy's father has now filed a civil case against the Catholic Archdiocese of Melbourne and Cardinal Pell, with a directions hearing listed in the Victorian Supreme Court on Thursday.

The man is not identified in the case and is listed under a pseudonym.

The man's son died in 2014 from a drug overdose.

Readers seeking support can contact Lifeline crisis support on 13 11 14, Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467 and Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800 (for young people aged 5 to 25). More information is available at
beyondblue.org.au
and
lifeline.org.au
.

Anyone seeking information or support relating to sexual abuse can contact Bravehearts on 1800 272 831 or Blue Knot on 1300 657 380.
2 min read
Published 14 July 2022 at 12:03pm, updated an hour ago at 12:05pm
Source: AAP

