World

FBI probe of Trump-Russia collusion condemned by US special counsel in new report

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's handling of a probe into Donald Trump's 2016 presidential election was flawed, an investigation has concluded.

Donald Trump standing in front of fans at a rally.

Donald Trump is running for re-election in 2024 despite facing criminal charges as well as two federal investigations. Source: AP / Morry Gash / AP

The FBI lacked "actual evidence" to investigate Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and relied too heavily on tips provided by Mr Trump's political opponents to fuel the probe, US Special Counsel John Durham concluded in a report released on Monday.

The report marks the end of a four-year probe launched in May 2019 when then-Attorney General William Barr appointed Mr Durham, a veteran prosecutor, to probe potential missteps by the FBI when it launched its early stage "Crossfire Hurricane" inquiry into potential contacts between Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.

That Crossfire Hurricane investigation would later be handed over to Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who in March 2019 concluded there was no evidence of a criminal conspiracy between Mr Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia.
READ MORE

Trump declares his 'complete exoneration' after Mueller report finds no collusion

In his new 306-page report, Mr Durham concluded that US intelligence and law enforcement did not possess any "actual evidence" of collusion between Mr Trump's campaign and Russia prior to launching Crossfire Hurricane.

He also accused the bureau of treating the 2016 Trump probe differently from other politically sensitive investigations, including several involving Mr Trump's Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

For instance, he said Ms Clinton and other officials received defensive briefings about being the possible targets of foreign interference, whereas Mr Trump received no such briefing before the FBI opened probes into four members of his campaign.
"The Department and the FBI failed to uphold their important mission of strict fidelity to the law in connection with certain events and activities described in this report," Mr Durham wrote.

"Senior FBI personnel displayed a serious lack of analytical rigour towards the information that they received, especially information from politically affiliated persons and entities."

In response to the report, the FBI said it has already implemented dozens of corrective actions that have been in place for some time.
READ MORE

Donald Trump has been criminally charged. Here's what happens next

Mr Durham's report was released to Congress on Monday without redactions after it was delivered to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday.

House Judiciary Committee Republican Chair Jim Jordan said on Twitter he had invited Mr Durham to testify about his report next week.

Mr Durham's findings are likely to become political fodder for Mr Trump, who is planning to run for re-election in 2024 despite facing criminal charges in New York and two federal investigations.
Share
3 min read
Published 16 May 2023 8:29am
Source: Reuters

Recommended for you

Two adults and a small child standing outside the Sydney Opera House

My grandparents waited six years for a parent visa. Today, they'd wait up to 50

Immigration

A scene from children's TV show Bluey

Why this episode of Bluey has been criticised by some parents and body image experts

Health

Children holding large presents walking up the front lawn of a house towards a letterbox with balloons on it and a girl with her mum waiting for the guests.

How much would you spend on a present for your child's classmate's birthday?

Life

A woman writes in a notebook next to an open laptop

Australian universities have banned students from parts of India. Shashi is one of them

World

Tuberculosis

'A ticking bomb': This illness is now killing more people than COVID-19 or AIDS

World

A composite picture of a woman with cultural face markings and a venue sign.

The reason an Australian bar company is changing its rules on face tattoos

Culture

A man and a black bear staring at eachother.

Un-bear-lievable: As David relaxed, a bear appeared. Here's what happened next

World

A composite image of a domestic cat and a view of Double Bay harbour

The purr-fect job: This Sydney family is hiring a full-time nanny for their cat

Australia