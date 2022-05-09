Fears over new funding model for Australia's migrant English program

Thousands of migrants previously barred from attending free English classes in Australia could once again face challenges to learning the language under a new funding model proposed by the Coalition.





The federally-funded Adult Migrant English Program (AMEP) was expanded last year under new legislation to give all migrants the opportunity to learn vocational English.

But a new funding model, due to come into effect next year, “pretty well undoes all the good things that have been done” says a peak body representing those who teach it.

According to the

publicly available on the Home Affairs website, funding to providers who teach AMEP would be tied to outcomes, such as assessments and the successful completion of units of study.

It says providers will receive funding for initial student assessment, then on a percentage payment schedule for unit milestones, including a 20 per cent loading for successful completion.

There will be additional loading for students from a culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) background, living with disability or in regional and remote locations.

"Which in plain language means handing out certificates for passing people,” said Helen Moore, the Australian Council of Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages Association vice president.

She says it will put pressure on teachers to pass people who haven’t met standards, double their administration load and create unnecessary stress for students, many of whom are in a process of recovering from trauma.

It will also take away from the settlement focus of the program, which aims to help students understand and operate in Australian culture.

“As soon as you put money on attendance or people passing you will incentivise providers to hand out certificates, and they will hand out as many as they can.”

In a statement, a Home Affairs spokesperson said tying funding to outcomes meant learning wouldn’t be restricted to hours spent in class and “ensured the best outcomes for clients and value for taxpayers.”

“The new model will also increase the accountability of providers to help students improve their English language skills.”

AMEP receives $250m annually in federal funding.

Labor will on Tuesday announce an additional $20 million for AMEP to support individual learners with case management and flexible delivery, should it win this month’s federal election. But it would not commit to scrapping the proposed changes.

But it said it would "ensure the payment structure does not create perverse incentives and reduce the quality of the AMEP."

Opposition spokesperson for multicultural affairs, Andrew Giles, said he was aware of stakeholder concerns but said a Labor government would need to consider a yet-to-be-released federal review into AMEP.

“We have to ensure that the focus is on achieving English proficiency and that’s something I’ll be very focused on,” Mr Giles said.

“This commitment is all about boosting and restoring the settlement focus of this vital but undervalued program”.

‘They feel stressed’

AMEP graduates Somaya Mohammadi and Fatema Wahadi know what it takes to successfully help English to students who come to class with limited or non-existent literacy skills.

The two Hazara women from Afghanistan volunteer as interpreters once a week at TAFE SA, supporting Dari-speaking students who have come to AMEP with little to no learning experience, or the ability to read or write in their own language.

“They say, ‘I don’t know how to write the words, how can I do assessments?’ And they feel stressed,” said Ms Mohammadi, who is now studying for her year 12, after completing the program herself.

She would like to see more funding for interpreters in the program.

“If the government helped to have more [interpreters], they would learn better,” she said.

“I did this job because I really like to help people, but not all students have time.”

A chart indicating what percentage of AMEP fees students need to pay.

Some mature age students who have never been to school don’t always grasp the point of learning the alphabet and how to spell, the volunteers said.

“They have the idea that they can’t study because they can’t read or write in their own language,” said Fatema, who came to Australia from Afghanistan in 2018.

“Having interpreters at this point is really helpful for them, because we encourage them to feel comfortable, so they can learn how to study,” she said.

“Most of our people don’t know English and so they can’t find a job or be part of society,’ she said. “They feel ‘unuseful’ and they are having mental health issues. It’s really hard to be in a society but not to be able to do anything.

SBS is seeking comment from the department on funding for interpreters.

She said a bigger investment in helping people at the beginning of their English journey would mean more people would find jobs and fully participate in Australian life.

According to the documents, the government has responded to feedback and revised an earlier proposal to pay providers for running beginner classes on a per assessment basis.

According to the government’s revised proposal, absolute beginner classes will continue to be funded per 10-hour unit.

From volunteering to teaching

Both women said their experience had inspired their dream to become English teachers themselves, and gain employment in the program themselves.

“I was very happy, I remember, the first time [I volunteered] Ms Mohammadi said. “I thought this is my first chance to be useful.”

“When I see I am helping students, I am happy also, and I thought this is my career pathway for the future.”

Fatema studied English in Afghanistan up to Year 10 but recalls how confused she felt when she arrived in Australia four years ago.

The program smoothed the transition and assisted her to understand her adopted country – including opening her mind to previously inconceivable opportunities for her future.

“In my country, women aren’t able to do everything they want, so when I came here I learned we have the opportunity and chance to do whatever we want.”

“It’s really overwhelming, relaxing and also exciting for us.”

Now, after completing a Certificate IV in English Proficiency. Fatema plans to study English at TAFE and then university.

She said helping someone believe they could learn English was “the best feeling”.

