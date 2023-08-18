Australia

Federal government announces $200 million funding for women's sport

The announcement includes the launch of the Play Our Way program, aimed at improving sporting facilities and equipment specifically for women and girls.

A group of Matildas players posing for a picture on the pitch

The Women's World Cup semi-final match between Australia and England attracted 11.15 million viewers across the country, and was one of the most watched events in Australian television history. Source: AAP / Sports Press Photo/Sipa USA

The federal government has announced a funding boost of $200 million for women’s sports along with reforms to ensure more Australians are able to access women’s sporting events on free-to-air television.

The announcement includes the launch of the Play Our Way program, aimed at improving sporting facilities and equipment specifically for women and girls.
 
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the investment into women’s sport was overdue.
“The Matildas have given us a moment of national inspiration, this is about seizing that opportunity for the next generation, investing in community sporting facilities for women and girls around Australia,” he said.

“Sport is a great unifier and a great teacher - it brings communities together, it teaches us about teamwork and resilience and the joy of shared success.”
 
“We want women and girls everywhere in Australia to have the facilities and the support to choose a sport they love.”

What will the Play Our Way program focus on?

Minister for Sport Anika Wells said the Play Our Way program will promote equal access, build more suitable facilities, and support grassroots initiatives to get women and girls to engage, stay, and participate in sports throughout their lives.

"Too often women and girls are changing in men's bathrooms, wearing hand-me-down boys uniforms, playing with men's equipment on poor fields that boys teams wouldn’t train on," she said.

“Play Our Way will address these issues to help women and girls enjoy sport for life."
Women footballers wearing yellow jerseys, green shorts and yellow socks celebrate a goal
The Matildas Women's World Cup exploits captivated a nation. Source: Getty / Cameron Spencer
Although available for all sports, it is anticipated that football, as the highest participation sport in Australia, will need significant resourcing in the wake of the Women's World Cup.

Guidelines for Play Our Way grants are in development and it's expected applications will open by early 2024.

Online broadcasting of matches to be reviewed

The announcement also included a commitment to reviewing the anti-siphoning scheme, recognising that the market in which sporting events are televised and consumed by audiences is rapidly evolving.

Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland announced the reforms will focus on regulating online broadcasting services.

“Every Australian deserves the chance to enjoy live and free coverage of these events, no matter where they live or what they earn," she said.

“The government’s preferred reforms will bring online services into the regulatory framework and broaden the range of events on the list to include more women’s sports and Para-sports.”

“Broadcasting iconic sporting and cultural events helps us to create shared experiences, fosters a collective Australian identity, and contributes to grassroots community-based participation.”
Published 19 August 2023 6:43am
Source: SBS News

