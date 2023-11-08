Federal government to investigate 'particularly concerning' Optus outage

Key Points Government to review Optus outage that affected more than 10 million Australians nationwide.

Rowland says the failure highlighted that "no network is immune" to large scale interruptions.

It took more than 12 hours before services were eventually restored.

The federal government will launch an investigation into the nationwide crash of the Optus network on Wednesday which impacted more than 10 million Australians, both locally and overseas.





Communication minister Michelle Rowland said her department will undertake the review so that the industry can learn from the outage.



"Connectivity is absolutely essential for Australian consumers and businesses, and the impacts of this outage were particularly concerning," she said on Thursday morning in a statement.





"While we welcome that Optus services were restored over the course of the day, it is critical the Government conducts a process to identify lessons to be learned from yesterday’s outage."



She said the failure highlighted that "no network is immune" to large-scale interruptions and it is critical to improve post-outage processes.





Further announcements around the terms of reference and next steps will be made in due course.





The Australian Communications and Media Authority has independently commenced an assessment to investigate Optus' compliance with the rules on emergency calls.





Optus customers and businesses were thrown into disarray after the telco's network dropped out about 4am, preventing people from connecting to the internet or making or receiving calls.





Customers encouraged to contact Optus for compensation

The telecommunications watchdog is urging small businesses to get in contact with Optus to discuss options for compensation.





"What we would encourage you to do is contact Optus and ... help them understand what the impact was on them and their earnings," Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman Cynthia Gebert said.





"That's the sort of thing that we think you need to tell Optus so they get a sense of what sort of compensation might be the right thing to do for your circumstances."



Gebert said the scale of the outage was unacceptable as it impacted emergency services and hospitals in addition to small businesses and transport services.





Businesses are counting the costs after the nationwide outage ground trading to a halt, as attention turns to compensation and a parliamentary inquiry into what caused the crash.





Optus chief executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin said she understood how much people rely on the connectivity and that the company will now consider ways to compensate them for the trouble caused.



'We're now starting to think about ways in which we can thank our customers for their patience as we work through the outage today and reward them for their loyalty to Optus," she told ABC News on Wednesday.





"We will definitely consider every avenue as we turn our attention, now that services are restored, to how we work with our customers."





Close to 10 million Optus customers had their personal information stolen when the company's data system was breached last year.



