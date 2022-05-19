FeedsRSS (Rich Site Summary) is a format for delivering web content. RSS Feeds are viewed using RSS readers.A simpler version of SBS News content is available via the below feeds. To view news videos or listen to news podcasts, please use SBS News website instead.Top Storieshttps://www.sbs.com.au/news/feedAdvertisementTop Videoshttps://www.sbs.com.au/news/videos/feedLatest Newshttps://www.sbs.com.au/news/topic/latest/feedMain TopicsAustraliahttps://www.sbs.com.au/news/topic/australia/feedWorldhttps://www.sbs.com.au/news/topic/world/feedSHARE1 min readPublished 19 May 2022 at 6:30pm, updated 17 minutes ago at 6:44pmSource: SBS