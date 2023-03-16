Sport

FIFA rules out Visit Saudi as sponsor of 2023 Women's World Cup

FIFA says talks with Saudi Arabia's tourism authority did not result in a sponsorship arrangement for the 2023 Women's World Cup, but future deals have not been ruled out.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the lectern, using his arms to emphasise a point.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino says Australia should not have had concerns with Saudi sponsorshpi, considering the bilateral trade relationship between Australia and Saudi Arabia. Source: AAP / AP

Key Points
  • Saudi Arabia's tourism authority will not be a sponsor for this year's Women's World Cup.
  • It comes after concerns raised by Football Australia.
  • FIFA President Gianni Infantino says he personally had no issue with Saudi sponsors.
Visit Saudi will not be a sponsor at the women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand later this year following the outcry of opposition from the host nations, Australia and New Zealand.

But FIFA president Gianni Infantino has not ruled out future commercial opportunities for gulf nation in women's football and accused Australia of "double standards" over their attitude towards Saudi involvement.

The Saudi Arabia tourism board had been touted as a potential sponsor of the expanded 32-team tournament, which drew sharp criticism from a number of quarters, though Infantino said it was all a "storm in a tea cup".
The greatest ire came from Football Australia (FA), who said there was an "overwhelming consensus that this partnership does not align with our collective vision for the tournament and falls short of our expectations".

Other leading figures in the women's game also criticised the plan, including veteran US World Cup star Alex Morgan, who said it 'morally' did not make sense.

"There were discussions with Visit Saudi, but in the end these did not lead to a contract. So it was a storm in a tea cup," Infantino said at FIFA's Congress in Kigali on Thursday.

"But having said that, FIFA is an organisation made up of 211 countries. There is nothing wrong with taking sponsorships from Saudi Arabia, China, United States of America, Brazil or India."

Infantino added that critics of the potential sponsorship ignored the commercial arrangements that already exist between companies in Saudi Arabia and Australia.

"When it comes to Australia, they have trade with Saudi Arabia (worth) $US1.5-billion ($A2.3 billion) per year. This doesn't seem to be a problem?

"There is a double standard which I really do not understand.
"There is no issue, there is no contract, but of course we want to see how we can involve Saudi sponsors, and those from Qatar, in women's football generally.

"This year we will have the women's World Cup. This should be a celebration of women, it has to be. And yet there's this negativity which always comes out. Why is that?

"Why can we not try a little bit to focus on the positive."

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has introduced reforms allowing women greater control over their lives in recent years but men still retain a tight grip on power in the kingdom.

Football Australia chief executive James Johnson said in a statement that the organisation was pleased there was clarity on the situation.

"We welcome clarification from FIFA regarding Visit Saudi," he said.

"Equality, diversity and inclusion are really deep commitments for Football Australia and we'll continue to work hard with FIFA to ensure the Women's World Cup is shaped in this light.

"It is a historic event for our nation, showcasing the world's greatest female players and advancing the game globally."
3 min read
Published 17 March 2023 at 7:55am
Source: Reuters

