Divina wants to be the first transgender MP in her country after transitioning in Australia

Divina Loloma has vowed to represent the most vulnerable Fijians if she’s elected in this week’s national poll. The transgender woman is vying to become the country’s first openly gender-diverse member of parliament.





“As a transgender woman I feel deep down … the power of representation, regardless of who you are, is able to combat the many issues and problems that we face in the country today,” she told SBS News.





Polls in the Pacific nation’s general election closed on Wednesday evening, ending a strict three-day media blackout where no reporting was allowed.





Win or lose, Ms Loloma says she put herself forward as a candidate in the hope her story would inspire other Fijians to speak up about discrimination. The National Federation candidate says she understands all too well the feelings of being isolated and marginalised.



After going through her gender transition in Sydney, where she was living in the 1980s following a violent military coup in Fiji, she says she was shunned when she returned home as a woman. A local newspaper took photos of her and the headline 'Fiji's first sex change' was plastered on the front page.





Almost 30 years later, she wants to introduce laws banning hate speech if elected.





“The problem here is the fear, the fear and the struggles of discrimination and stigma in the country.”





“One of the policies that I’d like to introduce is stop violence. There has to be no hatred speech. I believe that we need to bring the country back to its safest.”



Fiji’s main players

Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama has led Fiji for 16 years after taking power in a 2006 military coup. The retired navy Commodore and former of Commander of Fiji's armed forces rewrote the Pacific nation’s constitution and was democratically elected in a landslide in 2014.





He led his Fiji First party to an election victory again in 2018, but the margin was tight. Mr Bainimarama just held onto a majority government with 50.02 per cent of the vote.



Fiji’s Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama after casting his vote in the general election on Wednesday. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas The 68-year-old is now facing off against the same candidate, 74-year-old Sitiveni Rabuka. The People’s Alliance leader is also a former coup maker, first taking power in 1987 when he led two coups following the election of the country’s first Indo-Fijian-dominated government. The takeovers reasserted Indigenous iTaukei leadership in Fiji.





He was elected democratically in 1992 and served as prime minister until 1999.





Fiji has a turbulent history with four coups since it gained independence from British rule in 1970, so whether this election will see a peaceful transition of power remains to be seen.





When asked by SBS News on Wednesday, "if you don't win, will you respect the outcome?" Mr Bainimarama said, "of course", before saying, "haven't they got any intelligent reporters from Australia to come and ask me better questions than that?"





Mr Bainimarama has held two democratic elections, with international observers suggesting the polls were “free”. But both times he won the vote, so the former coup leader’s democratic resolve is yet to be tested.





Mr Rabuka has also said he would respect this week’s vote. He has publicly apologised for the coups and has spent much of the campaign emphasising he is a changed man and will this time respect minority rights. Indian Fijians make up about a third of the voting population.



He additionally has an advantage he did not have in 2018; an alliance with the third-rated National Federation Party. It’s this promised coalition that analyst Lucy Albiston, from think tank the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, believes might force a change of government.





“It might be the thing that gets them over the line to become government this time, but either way it is going to be a tight race,” she said.



LGBTIQ+ rights in Fiji

In the 1990s, Fiji became just the second country in the world to constitutionally enshrine protections for LGBTIQ+ people. These rights were maintained when the constitution was rewritten in 2013.





But Isikeli Vulavou, the director of the Fijian Rainbow Pride Foundation, said “there is a huge gap between the law and practice”.





“A lot of LGBTIQ+ people in Fiji still face a lot of social discrimination, some are not so lucky because they experience this in their own families,” he said.



Davina Loloma wants to represent Fiji's most vulnerable people. Source: SBS News / Lucy Murray Mr Vulavou said entrenched beliefs can be further fuelled by those in power, pointing to comments Mr Bainimarama made in 2016. Mr Bainimarama said same-sex marriage would not be legalised while he is in charge and gay and lesbian couples should "move to Iceland" if they want to marry.





Two-thirds of Fijians identify as Christian and while some churches have voiced support for marriage equality the majority have not. The Pacific Council of Churches said there is no “one size fits all approach” for its denominations and any change to laws requires further discussion.



The current military commander Major General Jone Kalouniwai, in what he described as his “most important speech ever” said he will not interfere in the democratic process this week.





“Some of you may be content with the outcome, others maybe not. Whatever your post-election disposition, this is a time for us to honour the democratic process by reflecting the outcome,” he told assembled soldiers.





This speech made front pages across the country, and it mattered, said Tess Newton Cain, head of the Griffith University Pacific Hub.





“Fiji is a highly militarised society, the military has a very high profile … his words will be paid attention to, not just by members of the military but by wider society,” she said.



Former Fijian prime minister Sitiveni Rabuka is hopeful of winning the election. Source: SBS News / Lucy Murray Dr Cain believes Mr Bainimarama will not seek to hold onto power by undemocratic means as he has worked hard over the past decade to “retrieve and secure personal legitimacy” on the international stage as a climate advocate.





“Given his age and stage of life, I think he would be reluctant to give that up,” she said.



Ms Albiston agrees a military coup is unlikely, but more “silent” means to hold onto power may come into play, including using the “legal system to contest the election,” she said.





Mr Bainimarama’s government created the current court system and has many allies in the judiciary.





In the case of an undemocratic outcome, Ms Albiston said Australian leaders will need to walk a tightrope between standing up for democratic principles and maintaining a close diplomatic alliance.





Geopolitical tensions in the Pacific are already high following the Solomon Islands’ security pact with China earlier this year and Kiribati’s decision to pull out of the Pacific Islands Forum.





Results in the Fiji general election are expected on Thursday, with final numbers on Sunday.



