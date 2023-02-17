World

Fiji parliament suspends former prime minister Frank Bainimarama over 'seditious' speech

Former Fijian PM Frank Bainimarama has been kicked out of parliament for three years after criticising the president and seeking to "incite an uprising".

A man in an orange patterned shirt walks outside with people around him.

Former Fijian prime minister Frank Bainimarama after casting his vote in the general election last December. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas

Fiji's parliament has suspended the Pacific Island nation's long-serving former prime minister Frank Bainimarama for three years for sedition and insulting the president.

Mr Bainimarama ruled Fiji for 16 years after seizing power in a military coup, until a national election in December saw a coalition of parties narrowly
vote to install Sitiveni Rabuka as prime minister.


In a speech to parliament on Monday, Mr Bainimarama criticised President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere for supporting the new government and made an appeal to the military that Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad said sought to "incite an uprising" and could not go unchallenged.

Fiji has a history of military coups, and its military commander in January warned Mr Rabuka's new government against making "sweeping changes".
Calls for a ballot counting halt and military intervention: Why Fiji's election has turned ugly

Parliament voted on Friday night to suspend Mr Bainimarama, the leader of the opposition, from parliament until 2026 and barred him from the parliamentary precinct, as well as ordering him to apologise to the president and public.

"Seditious words were uttered that breached the standing orders," Lynda Tabuya, a member of the privileges committee that recommended the suspension, told parliament.

"The highest, the most serious offence that can be committed in a country is treason," said Mr Rabuka in parliament.
Mr Rabuka had called for leniency if Mr Bainimarama apologised, but an amendment to reduce the suspension to 18 months was abandoned.

Mr Bainimarama's Fiji First party denied he had incited rebellion in his speech, and pointed to Mr Bainimarama drawing 29 per cent of all votes in Fiji's election.

Fiji has been pivotal to the Pacific island region's response to strategic competition between the United States and China, and will host a meeting of 18 leaders of the Pacific Islands Forum next week.
Published 18 February 2023 at 8:39am
Source: AAP

