Explainer
Finland, Sweden weigh up the pros and cons of NATO membership
Finland will decide whether to apply to join the NATO alliance in the next few weeks. Finland and fellow Nordic state and neighbour Sweden are close partners with NATO but have shied away from joining the 30-member alliance, founded in 1949 to counter the Soviet Union during the Cold War.
Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson (left) receives Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin prior to a meeting in Stockholm, Sweden, 13 April 2022. The two officials held talks focused on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the possible seeking to gain NATO membership. Source: Getty / PAUL WENNERHOLM/EPA
Here are some of the issues that have led to a radical rethink of policy and what the next steps could be toward entering the 30-nation, US-led alliance.
Why are Sweden and Finland not NATO members?
Finland has relied on its own military deterrence and friendly relations with Moscow to keep the peace. But with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special operation", Russian President Vladimir Putin looks anything but friendly.
Sweden has not fought a war for 200 years (the Swedish-Norwegian war of 1814) and post-war foreign policy has focused on supporting democracy internationally, multilateral dialogue and nuclear disarmament. It ran down its military after the Cold War, hoping in the event of any conflict it could delay a Russian advance until help arrived. Mr Putin's offensive against Ukraine has made a guarantee of aid much more appealing. However, many on the left in Sweden remain suspicious of the US security agenda and NATO, which ultimately relies on the deterrence provided by the US nuclear arsenal.
Both Finland and Sweden switched from formal neutrality to military non-alignment in 1995 when they joined the European Union. They've drawn ever closer to NATO in recent years, exchanging intelligence and participating in alliance exercises, in response to an increasingly belligerent Russia.
Joining the alliance would bring Sweden and Finland under the umbrella of Article 5, which guarantees that an attack on one NATO ally is an attack on all.
How broad is support for NATO membership?
The most recent poll, by private Finnish broadcaster MTV, showed 68 per cent of Finns in favour and only 12 per cent against NATO membership. Media reports indicate a majority of Finnish lawmakers and most parties support joining NATO, with the exception of the Left Alliance.
When could they join?
Finland's government updated its foreign and security policy on Wednesday, stating that Russia's invasion of Ukraine had profoundly changed Finland's security environment but took no stance on whether or not Finland should join NATO. It will now be discussed by parliament, and Marin said a decision would be taken "within weeks, not months".
NATO holds a summit in Madrid in June.
Sweden's government is also reviewing broad security policy with a report due before the end of May. The ruling Social Democrats are holding an internal debate on whether to drop their objection to NATO and are expected to issue a report before summer.
Sweden holds a general election in September with NATO membership a central issue. A clear mandate from voters would make it easier for a government to apply.
However, a decision by Finland to apply before that would heap pressure on Stockholm to follow suit.