First Lizzo, now Beyonce: This Australian disability advocate is helping remove slurs from music

Hannah Diviney felt like she had completed an impossible mission when American singer and rapper Lizzo heard her calls to change a lyric in her song.





The Australian disability advocate then said she was "shooting for an entirely different planet" when asking Beyoncé to do the same - and she did it.





Six weeks ago, Ms Diviney wrote to Lizzo, asking her to reconsider the language she chose in her then-newly released song, 'Grrls'.



Lizzo is seen as a champion of inclusivity in the global music industry. Source: AAP / AP / Charles Sykes In it, Lizzo used the term 'spaz', which takes Ms Diviney back to her time in school when other students would use the slur to mock her.





Ms Diviney, 22, lives with spastic diplegic cerebral palsy, a condition where she feels tightness - or spasticity - in her legs that "never goes away".





After Ms Diviney asked Lizzo on Twitter to reconsider using the "ableist slur" in her music, the Grammy award-winning star released a new version of her song in the hopes she would promote change in the language used in the music industry.



But last Friday, Ms Diviney was shocked to hear that Beyoncé used the term twice in the song Heated, released in her highly anticipated Renaissance album.





Writing on Twitter a second time, Ms Diviney said: "So @Beyonce used the word 'spaz' in her new song Heated. Feels like a slap in the face to me, the disabled community & the progress we tried to make with Lizzo.





"Guess I'll just keep telling the whole industry to 'do better' until ableist slurs disappear from music."



Following the traction received from Ms Diviney's tweet, a representative for Beyoncé has confirmed "the word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced".





After the announcement, Ms Diviney tweeted: "Waking up this morning to hear @Beyonce



has heard and recognised the disabled community's call to remove ableist language from her music is an incredible feeling.





"Where she leads, the music industry follows. Big thank you to Bey + her team. I'm so grateful."



Hannah Diviney is an Australian disability advocate who lives with spastic diplegic cerebral palsy. Source: Supplied / Hannah Diviney Some people online have raised the argument that 'spaz' is a term in the African American Vernacular Expression, which means 'go crazy', and is not offensive in cultural contexts.





But Ms Diviney said she believes there's a way for people to communicate without harming anyone in the process, and feels like she has a duty as a disability advocate to dismantle ableist language when possible.





She said: "I have considered myself a disability advocate for a number of years now and I take the privilege that it is having a voice and being able to be articulate and communicate effectively and communicate well very seriously.



