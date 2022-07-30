First monkeypox deaths reported outside of Africa

Cases of deaths from monkeypox have been reported outside Africa for the first time - in Spain and Brazil.





Spain reported its first monkeypox-related death on Friday, marking what is thought to be the first death linked to the current outbreak in Europe.





Spain is one of the world's worst-hit countries and 4,298 people have been infected with the virus, according to the health ministry's emergency and alert coordination centre.



"Of the 3,750 [monkeypox] patients with available information, 120 cases were hospitalised (3.2 percent) and one case has died," the centre said in a report, following a fatality in Brazil linked to the disease which was the first death outside of Africa.





An official would not give the specific cause of death for the fatality pending the outcome of an autopsy.



First monkeypox death in South America

A 41-year-old man in Brazil has died of monkeypox, making him the first person outside of Africa to have been killed by the disease, local authorities said.





The man, who local media said had serious immune system problems, died in Belo Horizonte, the capital of the southeastern Minas Gerais state, on Thursday.





He "was receiving hospital treatment for other serious conditions," the state health ministry said in a statement.





"It is important to underline that he had serious comorbidities, so as not to spread panic in the population. The death rate is very low for monkeypox", said Minas Gerais health secretary Fabio Baccheretti, who added that the patient was undergoing cancer treatment.



Brazil's health ministry has recorded close to 1,000 monkeypox cases, mostly in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro states, which are also in the country's southeast.





The first case was detected on June 10 in a man who had traveled to Europe.





Early signs of the disease include a high fever, swollen lymph glands and a chickenpox-like rash. The World Health Organization (WHO) last Saturday declared the monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency.





According to the WHO, more than 18,000 cases have been detected throughout the world outside of Africa since the beginning of May.



