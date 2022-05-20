First possible case of monkeypox virus identified in NSW

A possible case of monkeypox has been detected in a NSW man who recently returned from Europe.





The disease, which usually occurs in central and west Africa, causes symptoms including a distinctive bumpy rash, fever and body aches.





It can be transmitted from person to person through air droplets, close bodily contact or sharing contaminated objects.





A NSW man in his 40s developed a mild illness several days after returning from Europe.





His GP founds his symptoms to be similar to the disease and urgent testing was carried out.





Confirmation testing is underway while the man and a household contact isolate at home.





NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said monkeypox is a rare virus that does not spread easily between people.





"The infection is usually a mild illness and most people recover within a few weeks," she said.





Doctors and sexual health services will be getting more information to help increase awareness of the infection.





Victorians are also being warned about the disease as cases are reported across Europe.





There have already been several monkeypox infections reported in the United Kingdom, Spain and Portugal this year, with local transmission occurring in some of those cases.



