Five people dead after boat reportedly hits a whale in New Zealand

A boat has capsized in New Zealand, killing five people. It is believed the vessel overturned after a collision with a whale.

A helicopter flies overs an upturned boat with a survivor sitting on the hull off the coast of Kaikoura, New Zealand on 10 September 2022.

A helicopter flies overs an upturned boat with a survivor sitting on the hull off the coast of Kaikoura, New Zealand on 10 September 2022. Source: AAP / AP

Five people in New Zealand have died after a small charter boat capsized in what may have been a collision with a whale.

Another six people on board the boat were rescued.

Police said the 8.5-metre boat overturned near the South Island town of Kaikoura on Saturday.
They are continuing to investigate the cause of the accident.

"This has been a tragic event and the police are providing support to those involved at this very difficult time," Kaikoura Police Sergeant Matt Boyce told reporters at the scene, news website Stuff reported.

Kaikoura Mayor Craig Mackle said the water was dead calm at the time of the accident and the assumption was that a whale had surfaced from beneath the boat.

He said there were some sperm whales in the area and also some humpback whales travelling through.
A helicopter and a rescue boat search for survivors off the coast of Kaikoura, New Zealand.
Six people were rescued from the boat after rescue teams were deployed. Source: AAP / AP
He said locals had helped with the rescue efforts throughout the day but the mood in the town was "sombre" because the water was so cold and they feared for the outcome of anybody who had fallen overboard.

Mr Mackle said he'd thought in the past about the possibility of a boat and whale colliding, given the number of whales that frequent the region.

"It always plays on your mind that it could happen," he said, adding that he hadn't heard about any previous such accidents.

Mr Mackle said the boat was a fishing charter vessel.

Kaikoura is a popular whale-watching destination.

The sea floor drops away precipitously from the coast, making for deep waters close to the shore.

Compliance agency Maritime New Zealand said it sent two investigators to the scene and would be conducting a thorough investigation once recovery operations had concluded.

Principal Investigator Tracy Phillips said the agency "offers its heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the people who have died".
Published 10 September 2022
