'Flat-out stupid': Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter ban on Donald Trump

Billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday he would reverse Twitter's ban on former US President Donald Trump when he buys the social media platform, the clearest signal of Mr Musk's intention to cut moderation of the site.





Mr Musk, the world's richest person and chief executive of Tesla Inc, has inked a US$44 billion (A$63.42 billion) deal to buy Twitter.

He has called himself a "free speech absolutist" but given few specific details of his plans.

Mr Musk is expected to become Twitter's temporary CEO after closing the deal, Reuters previously reported according to a source familiar with the matter.

The question of reinstating Mr Trump has been seen as a litmus test of how far Mr Musk will go in making changes.

Mr Musk, speaking to the Financial Times Future of the Car conference, added that he and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey believe permanent bans should be "extremely rare" and reserved for accounts that operate bots or spread spam.

Mr Musk said the decision to ban Mr Trump amplified Trump's views among people on the political right, and he called the ban "morally wrong and flat-out stupid".

His endorsement of a Trump return to the global messaging platform triggered fears among activists that Mr Musk would "open the floodgates of hate".

"Elon Musk would open the floodgates of hate and disinformation on Twitter," said Media Matters for America president Angelo Carusone.

"Whether Elon Musk is a fully red-pilled right-wing radical or just someone very interested in enabling right-wing extremists, the result is the same."

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), however, backed Mr Musk's perspective.

"Elon Musk’s decision to re-platform President Trump is the right call," said organisation director Anthony Romero.

"Like it or not, president Trump is one of the most important political figures in this country, and the public has a strong interest in hearing his speech."

Mr Romero pointed out that some of Trump's controversy causing tweets have wound up being evidence in lawsuits against the former president by the ACLU and others.

The suspension of Mr Trump’s account, which had more than 88 million followers, silenced his primary megaphone days before the end of his term and follows years of debate about how social media companies should moderate the accounts of powerful global leaders.

Mr Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter shortly after the 6 January riot on the US Capitol. Twitter cited "the risk of further incitement of violence" in its decision.

Mr Musk has also said the platform must limit speech as required by law, and he told a European Union official on Monday that EU policy was "exactly aligned" with his own thinking, referring to a new law that levies hefty fines on companies that do not control illegal content such as advertising aimed at children.

'Ought to be everywhere'

Conservatives, who have accused San Francisco-based Twitter of bias against right-leaning views, have cheered the prospect of Mr Trump’s return.

"He [Trump] ought to be everywhere he can," Republican Senator Rick Scott told reporters when asked about Musk's comments.

"We shouldn't have social media companies that are restricting people's ability to get their message out."

Democrats have said Mr Trump’s potential reinstatement could constitute a threat to democracy, although some hope that a frequently-tweeting Mr Trump could upset their base and rev up turnout in the November midterm congressional elections.

Twitter declined to comment.

Mr Trump had previously told Fox News that he would not return to Twitter if allowed, preferring his own social media app, Truth Social, a Twitter-like platform that launched on the Apple app store in late February and in which users post "truths" instead of tweets.

Mr Trump has revved up his messaging on the new platform after a slow start, posting about 50 times, mostly in the last week, to his 2.7 million followers. He averaged 18 tweets a day when he was president.

There was no immediate comment from a Trump spokesperson.

Mr Trump is chairman of the company that owns Truth Social, which is merging with blank-check acquisition firm Digital World Acquisition Corp.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday Twitter's ban on Mr Trump was a matter for the company to decide.

The Biden administration wants online platforms to protect freedom of speech but also ensure they are not forums for disinformation, she said.

During the conference, Mr Musk said the deal to acquire Twitter could be done in two to three months in the "best case scenario".

Earlier on Tuesday, Twitter shares fell to a level that indicated the stock market believed it was unlikely that Mr Musk would make the acquisition for $44 billion, as he originally agreed.

Mr Musk's decision to go after Twitter has concerned some Tesla investors and put pressure on the stock. Mr Musk on Tuesday added that he would stay at Tesla "as long as I can be useful".

The Knight Foundation said that a survey it commissioned found that only 41 per cent of adults in the United States believe Mr Trump was deprived of free expression rights by social media platforms that banned him.

"People died because of Donald Trump’s Twitter account," said Muslim Advocates senior policy counsel Sumayyah Waheed.

"I'm terrified of what else would be allowed under Musk's watch."