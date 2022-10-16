Flood crisis worsens in Victoria's north as parts of NSW prepare for more rain

The flooding crisis in Victoria's north continues to deteriorate with hundreds of homes inundated and dozens of people rescued from the rising water.





Emergency authorities have ordered residents in Charlton and Echuca to evacuate their homes immediately.





Those in Shepparton, Orrvale, Murchinson and Mooroopna have been told it is too late to leave, with more than 600 homes and businesses flooded across the state.





There were 103 flood rescues in the past 24 hours, with the majority in the the Shepparton area, according to the Victorian State Emergency Service (SES).



Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has flown to Bendigo to tour the area with Premier Daniel Andrews.





"This is a very severe weather event that's having an impact in urban communities but also in regional communities right throughout Victoria, but particularly there in the north and the north-west," Mr Albanese told ABC Radio on Sunday.





"We'll be working with the Andrews government to make sure that people get the support that they need at this difficult time."





Australian Defence Force personnel are helping authorities evacuate residents, and an evacuation centre will be opened in Mickleham at a Commonwealth facility.



Echuca is expected to be hit by two flood peaks, including one by Tuesday and another later in the week.





Authorities predicted about 200 Echuca homes would be impacted by floodwaters.





Residents were advised to prepare to be away from home for seven to 10 days, with Echuca Village expected to be impacted by the middle of next week with flow-on effects from the Goulburn and Murray rivers.





"If you have not evacuated, you should shelter in the highest location possible," the SES said.



The Highway Bridge at Axedale, east of Bendigo, was damaged by floodwaters from the Campaspe River. Source: AAP / DIEGO FEDELE The Midland Highway, also known as the Mooroopna Causeway, was slated to close on Sunday afternoon but closed on Saturday evening between Mooroopna and Shepparton.





The Goulburn River at Shepparton rose beyond the major flood level of 11 metres overnight and was expected to peak beyond 12 metres by Sunday night, a record level.





SES chief operations officer Tim Wiebusch said as the weather cleared, people could be underestimating the danger.





"One of the challenges is we've not got what we call blue sky flooding," he told ABC News.





"The rain has stopped ... I think it's more obvious to people when there's heavier rain."



Mr Wiebusch urged people not to drive through floodwaters.





"That just ties up our emergency services that could be supporting more vulnerable communities that are under pressure with these floods," he said.





NSW coast set for more rain

More rain could hit the NSW coast as people living in already saturated catchment areas prepare for more water to flow to flood-stricken communities.





The Bureau of Meteorology said showers and storms could develop on the east coast on Sunday evening although inland areas that have received the bulk of recent rainfall were expected to be spared a further deluge.





But another storm system was forecast to develop over central Australia on Tuesday, bringing widespread rain and thunderstorms to eastern states by mid-next week.





On Saturday evening, the State Emergency Service told residents in parts of Narrandera, on the Murrumbidgee River in the Riverina region, to evacuate due to moderate flooding.





People in tourist and caravan parks at Moama were asked to prepare to leave, with an evacuation centre set up in the border town.



Floodwaters surrounded home in Forbes, NSW. Source: AAP / STUART WALMSLEY/AAPIMAGE Heavy downpours in Victoria are expected to impact towns along the Murray River, including in Moama from mid-week.





On Sunday morning, major flood warnings were in place for 11 rivers in NSW with renewed flooding possible in some areas despite a temporary let-up in the rain.





Thousands of residents in Forbes, in the state's central-west, have been affected by flooding after the Lachlan River peaked on Friday night.



