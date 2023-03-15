World

Deadly floods hit Turkish provinces already devastated by earthquakes

Turkish officials say floods caused by torrential rains have killed at least 14 people in two provinces that were devastated by an earthquake last month.

A child being rescued from floodwaters

Türkiye's disaster management agency said more than a dozen professional divers were involved in the rescue efforts in each of the two provinces. Source: AP / Hakan Akgun

Floods caused by torrential rains have hit two Turkish provinces that were devastated by last month's catastrophic earthquake, killing at least 14 people and increasing the misery for thousands who were left homeless, officials say.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said rescue teams were still searching for five people reported missing in three locations after the flash floods turned streets in Adiyaman and Sanliurfa provinces into rivers, swept away cars, inundated homes and drenched campsites sheltering earthquake survivors.

At least 12 people were killed in Sanliurfa, including five Syrian citizens whose bodies were found inside a flooded basement apartment and two other people who died inside a van that was trapped at an underpass.
READ MORE

Amid grief and rage in Türkiye, community spirit shines through

In Adiyaman, two people drowned after surging waters swept away a container home sheltering a family of earthquake survivors.

Television footage from Sanliurfa showed flood waters surging along a street and sweeping away cars and debris.

Rescuers, using a rope, were seen lifting a man to safety from the inundated underpass.

Elsewhere, another person was pulled out of the floodwaters by people who dangled a twisted sheet from the window of a building.

"When I woke up, our houses were under water," Melek Yildirim told the state-run Anadolu Agency after being rescued from an inundated street in Sanliurfa by boat.

"The situation is miserable."

Ms Yildirim said: "We've even forgotten about the earthquake. We've forgotten everything. Household goods, even cars were in the water. May God not allow us to live through this again."
Several people were helped from camps where earthquake survivors were sheltering in tents.

Patients were also relocated from the intensive care unit of a hospital in Sanliurfa, HaberTurk reported.

The raging waters caused part of a highway in the region to collapse.

Türkiye's disaster management agency said more than a dozen professional divers were involved in the rescue efforts in each of the two provinces.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck parts of Türkiye and Syria on 6 February, killing more than 52,000 people — the vast majority in Türkiye.

More than 200,000 buildings in Türkiye either collapsed or were severely damaged.
Share
2 min read
Published 16 March 2023 at 8:36am
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

A medicine box and an injectable pen

More weight loss drugs like Ozempic are coming, but are they really good for us?

Life

Hands wearing gloves holding on to a needle inserted into a vial

Australians are now eligible for another COVID booster but this is why it might be better to wait

Australia

A woman on a ventilator in hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australia recorded 20,000 more deaths than expected last year. This is why

Australia

President Putin and President Xi Jinping standing next to one another

‘No conditions for peace’: Russia reacts to China’s 12-point plan to end war

World

Two people in a supermarket aisle.

This is what's really behind Australia's cost of living crisis, according to new research

Australia

A woman stands in front of a wooden fence with a purple and yellow flag over her shoulder

The 'I' in LGBTIQ+: What it's like to be intersex in Australia

Life

Man stands near a skip house.

How this man moved into a skip bin to avoid soaring rental prices

World

The Australian passport

Australian passport prices have increased. Why do they cost so much?

Australia