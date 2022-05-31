Flu season is back with a vengeance. Here’s how to protect yourself against severe illness

After a two-year hiatus, the flu season is back with a vengeance.





Flu cases are being reported earlier this year compared to previous years, more people are catching it and a higher number are experiencing severe symptoms, according to VicHealth CEO Sandro Demaio.





"It's a particularly bad flu season. We're seeing a dramatic increase in admissions to hospitals with flu," Dr Demaio told SBS News.



Data from the Department of Health shows Australia has recorded more than 38,000 flu cases this year. About 70 per cent of those cases - more than 26,000 - were reported in just a two-week period from 9 to 22 May.



Why is the flu season so much worse this year?

Chris Moy – vice president of the Australian Medical Association – said this year’s flu was worse because it’s the first time Australians have faced it in three years.





"For the last two years, we've had almost no flu because of all the [COVID-19] lockdowns and restrictions. And because of that, there hasn’t been any immunity in the community," Dr Moy told SBS News.



What are the flu symptoms?

According to the Department of Health, common symptoms of the flu include runny nose or sneezing, cough or sore throat, fever and chills, headache, body aches and vomiting and diarrhoea (more common in children).





Symptoms usually start about one to three days after catching the flu and can last for a week or more. Some people can be mildly affected, while others can become seriously ill.



"You can feel quite unwell and have symptoms even for a few weeks," Dr Demaio said.





"Particularly, coughing, lethargy and tiredness have been reported for two to three weeks following infection," he said.



How similar are the flu symptoms to the COVID-19 symptoms?

It's quite difficult to tell the difference between the flu and COVID-19 symptoms, Dr Moy said.





"One of the defining characteristics [of COVID-19] could be the loss of smell, which is separate from just a blocked nose or a runny nose," he said.





"Otherwise it’s actually quite hard to tell the difference. And I don’t think it’s possible for the average person to be able to tell the difference just based on their symptoms."



What’s the best way to know what you’ve got?

It's always important to not assume that the virus is one or the other, Dr Demaio said.





"It's best to call the COVID-19 hotline or see your GP," he said.





But whether you've got the flu or COVID-19, Dr Demaio said, the health advice on limiting the spread of the infection is the same.





"Cover your mouth when you sneeze, make sure you’re wearing a mask at all times and, most importantly, if you’re symptomatic, isolate and minimise your contact with others," he said.



Does a flu shot help?

According to the Department of Health, vaccination is the best protection against the flu.





Yearly influenza vaccination is recommended for people aged six months and over.





The following people are more at risk of complications from the flu and are eligible for annual free vaccines under the National Immunisation Program: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, children aged six months to under five years, pregnant women, people aged 65 years or over and people who have medical conditions that mean they have a higher risk of getting serious disease.



Due to the soaring number of flu cases in Australia, five states – Queensland, NSW, Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia – have made the flu jabs free for everyone.



When should you get the flu shot?

"Australians should be getting their flu vaccines as soon as possible," Dr Demaio said.





"It takes about two weeks to get fully effective," he added.





Dr Demaio said people who’re more at risk of complications from the flu should consider getting their vaccine in mid-autumn every year, a good six weeks ahead of the onset of winter.



Dr Demaio said people who're more at risk of complications from the flu should consider getting their vaccine in mid-autumn every year, a good six weeks ahead of the onset of winter.

Those people may also need to discuss the probability of getting a second flu shot later in the season with their GP, considering the vaccine offers three to four months of "peak effectiveness", Dr Demaio said.





Dr Moy said while a flu shot may not necessarily stop you from catching the highly contagious infection, it goes a long way in reducing the chances of severe infection and symptoms.



Can you get the flu twice in one season?

"Yes, you can," Dr Demaio said.





"There are different types of influenza, different strains of the virus."





You can even get the same strain twice, Dr Demaio said, but the second infection would probably not be as severe as some immunity had been built up.



Should you get the shot even if you've had the flu?

"Absolutely," Dr Demaio said.





"The virus is continually evolving and this year in particular, it seems to be a very harsh flu season."





"So even if you've had the flu, I would recommend heading to your pharmacy or GP and getting vaccinated to protect you as best as possible across the rest of the season.





"You do need to wait until your symptoms are fully passed and you’re well before you can get vaccinated."



What about children younger than six months?

Dr Demaio said the immune system of children younger than six months is still developing, so the flu vaccine is not recommended for them.





"The best thing the families can do in that circumstance is to have everyone else in the household vaccinated," he said.





"It reduces infection and, if you catch the virus, it reduces the severity. And we know if your symptoms are less severe, you’re less likely to be shedding significant amounts of the virus and therefore less likely to pass it on to young ones."





Dr Demaio said if young children show symptoms of the flu, it’s best to seek help immediately.



