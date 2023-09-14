For Matthew, 'a third job wasn't a crazy idea', as he struggled with the cost of living

Key Points ABS data shows a record number of Australian workers are doing more than one job.

Young people and women are the most likely cohorts to take up additional work.

Buying essentials and saving for a home are key drivers for people to take on multiple jobs.

The number of Australians seeking out a second job is on the rise, although dealing with the cost of living pinch is leaving many feeling both "physically and emotionally drained".





The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) estimates that a record 959,000 workers nationwide worked multiple jobs in June, according to the most recent figures.





The figure has jumped by 8 per cent since last year, as the cost of necessities such as fuel, food and housing, and therefore overall both inflation, soared.





It forced ecologist Matthew* from Melbourne to get a second job, after he acknowledged in 2022 that, after paying for essentials such as rent and bills, he was struggling with other expenses.



"I had barely any money left over each month. Not enough to pay for medical insurance, or any extracurricular activities," he told SBS News.





"There are times where I thought a third job wasn't a crazy idea."





The 25-year-old now casually works as a researcher for a university and logs on for his second role at the end of a long day or on his weekends.





Younger workers aged 15 to 24 are most likely to be juggling several jobs, partially due to being employed in industries that have higher multiple job-holding rates.



Health care and social assistance is in the top five industries where Australians hold more than one job. Source: AAP However, the extra hours have come at a cost and Matthew admitted to feeling depleted by the additional load.





"I am physically and emotionally drained … I can afford to do some extra things with the second job wage, but even then I continue to struggle," Matthew said.





"I still cannot afford to see a psychologist regularly to assist in my mental health, even though I have two jobs, and live in a share house with three others."



Working households are most likely to feel the cost of living squeeze

It’s a "never-ending" feeling that Sydney paramedic Connor* shares, with healthcare one of the leading industries for Australians working a second job, according to the ABS.





"About eight months ago I started having to seek other employment, mainly labouring or bar work just due to rent increases, grocery and fuel," he said.





"And feeling as though I'll never really make it into the property market or get ahead even to retire comfortably in Sydney.



"Even though I've got this second job, it feels like I'm defeated every time I shop or fuel up. It seems never-ending."





Separate data also released by the ABS backs up the evident living costs surge for working households in the June quarter, with a 9.6 per cent hike in prices.





The rise was higher in this group than self-funded retirees at 6.3 per cent, 6.7 per cent for aged pensioners and 7.3 per cent for other welfare recipients.



Picking up a second job helps ease anxieties for some Aussies

Amid rising costs, journalist and newsreader Abbey Smith has been able to reduce her anxiety by taking on additional jobs.





The 33-year-old from Adelaide is freelancing on top of her normal job and also started the city's first live video guestbook service, Time for Chats.





Smith talks to and records messages from guests at weddings, corporate events and birthdays, combining her "love for talking and interviewing people".





"I've noticed in general I’m not feeling so anxious and stressed about money and getting into my own place," she told SBS.





"I know money is coming in faster than it's going out, so the dreaded 'don't look at your bank account' feeling isn't there anymore.





"Budgets can feel overwhelming at first, but once you get on top of your money, it stops controlling you."



Women are most likely to work multiple jobs

According to the ABS, women are more likely than men to hold multiple jobs, with that figure growing by 133,000 since June 2018.





That's a rise from 6.4 per cent to 7.6 per cent of working women in the last five years, while the number of men in an additional role has grown from 5 per cent to 5.7 per cent over the same period.





While rising mortgages and living costs have driven the majority of people working more than one job, for pub owner Kelly Petering extra work has allowed her to use her acting training and provided a creative outlet.



Administration has the highest rate of multiple job holding at 9.4 per cent. "I started working through Fiver and other freelance sites to manage my own voice-over work," Petering told SBS News.





"Rather than picking up a second job, for me it was about some of the ways that I could generate an additional income but also use the skills I already have.





"The voice-over work is well-paid, minimal hours and I can bring in a skillset that I love and am passionate about."



