Politics

Forecast gas shortfalls in Australia should prompt action, not panic: energy market regulator

The energy market regulator says Australian gas supply is under increasing strain, with projected shortfalls expected from this winter.

A gas stove burner

Declining gas production in the southern states has prompted the Australian Energy Market Operator to call for the government to start planning now for "new sources of supply". Source: AAP / JOEL CARRETT/AAPIMAGE

Key Points
  • Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the government has intervened to help consumers.
  • Gas energy supply shortfalls could hit consumers this winter.
  • In the long-term, "new sources of supply" are needed to deal with shortfalls from 2027, regulator said.
Anthony Albanese has denied the government raised a false hope of falling energy bills, as gas customers are warned to brace for possible shortfalls in the coming winter.

The Australian Energy Market Operator warned of risks to gas supply in eastern states unless more production is set aside specifically for domestic use.

While its most recent report said customer demand would be met in central and eastern Australia, supply risks in areas such as Victoria remained.
READ MORE

Electricity prices set to rise by up to 30 per cent in some states, energy regulator says

The prime minister said there was pressure on household energy bills, but that relief action was being carried out.

"People do understand that Australia isn't immune from the impact of the war that has gone on in Ukraine. What we have done is intervene, we haven't sat back and do nothing about it," Mr Albanese told ABC Radio on Friday.

"We've seen wholesale prices essentially be half of what they would have been and what was predicted at the time of the October budget.

"That intervention has been successful, but we recognise that people (are) doing it tough and that it is having an impact, but we're being straight with people as well."

The federal government struck a deal with state and territory governments at the end of last year to cap the price of coal and gas, with further relief measures to be
rolled out in jurisdictions to lower energy bills
.
The prime minister said modelling carried out showing a drop in energy bills was conducted before the Russian invasion of Ukraine and related energy cost hikes.

"We're not immune from that, that has had an impact here as it has right around the world," he said.

Despite the concern of possible energy shortfalls, market operator chief executive Daniel Westerman said the assessment of the gas market was not scaremongering for energy users.

"The point of this report is not to make consumers worry or industry worry. Frankly, it's about providing a fact base," he said.

"The supply is declining at a faster rate than demand. Those shortfalls from 2027 onwards will continue to widen as we go into the future.
READ MORE

Want lower energy bills? Check your ceiling and air conditioner

"That is why we are calling for investment in new sources of supply to overcome those annual shortfalls from 2027 onwards."

News of the potential shortfall coincides with the energy regulator putting forward a more than 25 per cent rise in power prices for the next financial year.

A decision on the increase, forecast to be as much as $1738 a year more, is set to be made in May.

A parliamentary committee will hear on Friday from WA-based groups on how the country can make a renewable energy transition successfully.

The committee will also hear from the WA state government as well as mining company Fortescue's future industries division.
Share
3 min read
Published 17 March 2023 at 12:21pm
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

A woman on a ventilator in hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australia recorded 20,000 more deaths than expected last year. This is why

Australia

A woman holding a trophy and making a fist while smiling

I was called an 'ugly Jap': Why this Oscars moment matters in Australia

Arts

Hands wearing gloves holding on to a needle inserted into a vial

Australians are now eligible for another COVID booster but this is why it might be better to wait

Australia

A graphic of a passport, computer and plane on a blue background.

Planning a trip to Europe next year? Rules on travelling are changing

Australia

Two people in a supermarket aisle.

This is what's really behind Australia's cost of living crisis, according to new research

Australia

Brazilian artist Kdu dos Anjos.

'Pure magic': Why this Brazilian 'shack' was named house of the year

World

A woman lying on a street

Senator Lidia Thorpe removed from Mardi Gras parade after confrontation with police

World

Man stands near a skip house.

How this man moved into a skip bin to avoid soaring rental prices

World