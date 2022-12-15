Australia

'Forever in our hearts': Tasmanian jumping castle tragedy victims remembered at ceremony

People have gathered to remember the six children who died in a tragic jumping castle incident at a Tasmanian primary school ahead of the one-year anniversary.

People standing with their heads bowed in front of a heart-shaped structure.

Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff paid his respects at the one-year commemoration ceremony of the Hillcrest Primary School tragedy, in Devonport, Tasmania. Source: AAP / Simon Sturzaker

Highlights
  • The incident happened last year during the school's end-of-year celebrations.
  • Six children died and three were badly injured after a wind gust lifted a jumping castle.
  • The school will hold a private commemoration on Friday for the one-year anniversary.
The six children who died in a jumping castle tragedy in Tasmania have been remembered as precious and cherished, with the state's premier pledging to always walk alongside their families.

A ceremony was held on Thursday evening in the northwest city of Devonport ahead of the one-year anniversary of
the fatal accident at Hillcrest Primary School
.

Zane Mellor, Peter Dodt, Addison Stewart, Jye Sheehan, Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones and Chace Harrison were killed after a wind gust lifted a jumping castle and inflatable balls into the air.

Three other children were badly injured.

The incident
happened when the students were playing on the school's oval with grade five and six classmates, enjoying end-of-year celebrations.

Their families, friends, first responders and political leaders were among those to pay their respects at the city's Market Square.

The simple phrase "forever in our hearts" was shared on a big screen.
People standing outside.
There were large crowds at the ceremony. Planning for a permanent memorial such as a garden or sculpture will be pursued next year. Source: AAP / Simon Sturzaker
"The 16th of December, 2021 was the most tragic day," Premier Jeremy Rockliff said.

"The loss of such cherished ... children sent shockwaves through the Devonport community, Tasmania and indeed our entire nation."

A photo montage of the six children, which also featured cards and messages of support, was played.

"We continue to keep the children, their families and their loved ones in our hearts and in our minds," Mr Rockliff said.

"Over the past 12 months Tasmanians have come together as one, wrapped their arms around everyone.

"We acknowledge though, that no matter how hard we try, no matter how hard we will continue to try, we will never be able to truly walk in the shoes of those who have lost so much.

"We will never forget your precious children and we will always walk alongside you in your grief."
People placing flowers on a heart-shaped structure.
People placed flowers and messages of support near a metal heart structure, inspired by the image of a broken heart shared widely on social media after the tragedy. Source: AAP / Simon Sturzaker
Devonport mayor Alison Jarman thanked the counsellors helping the community through the recovery, adding the day was "etched in our hearts forever".

A message from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was also read.

"Your community is in the hearts and minds of all Australians as we remember the six beautiful children," it said.

"They were so young, yet they had already brought so much joy to this world and into the lives of those who loved them."

People placed flowers and messages of support near a metal heart structure, inspired by the image of a broken heart shared widely on social media after the tragedy.

Representatives from the school, which will hold a private commemoration on Friday, also attended.

Planning for a permanent memorial such as a garden or sculpture will be pursued next year.

A coronial inquest, which has yet to set a date for public hearings, will investigate the circumstances of the day.

An administrative inquest hearing was told a powerful "mini tornado" might have lifted the castle into the air.

Five of the children who died were on the castle and the other was waiting in a line.
Share
3 min read
Published 15 December 2022 at 8:50pm
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

Jack ran to catch his flight home. His parents wish he hadn't

World

China allegedly had two secret police stations in Australia. What do we know about them?

World

Behrouz Boochani was told he would never set foot in Australia. He just did

Immigration

Why the world's smartest people will move to Canada over Australia

Immigration

Fast-track visas for people to move to Australia with their job could soon be a reality

Immigration

Why this video of an Australian bringing the Aboriginal flag to the World Cup in Qatar has gone viral

Indigenous

Craig got kicked off a Qatar Airways flight for a reason he'd never heard before

Australia

Why Japanese fans are voluntarily cleaning stadiums at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

World