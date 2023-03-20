Former Australian soldier arrested over Afghanistan war crimes offence

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) have arrested a former Australian soldier and expect he will be charged with a war crimes offence in relation to the man's deployment in Afghanistan.





The 41-year-old man was arrested in regional New South Wales and will face a regional court later today, the AFP said.





SBS News has not been able to independently verify the man's identity.





It will be alleged he murdered an Afghan man while deployed to Afghanistan with the Australian Defence Force, the AFP said.





The maximum penalty for a war crime (murder) offence is life imprisonment.





The AFP declined to comment further as the matter will be before the court and an investigation is ongoing.





Together with the Office of the Special Investigator (OSI), a body set up to probe alleged war crimes, the AFP are working to investigate allegations of criminal offences by defence personnel in Afghanistan between 2005 and 2016.



