Former Australian Taliban hostage given 'hero's welcome' by the regime in Afghanistan

An Australian man who was held hostage by the Taliban for three years before being released in a prisoner exchange deal has been given a "hero's welcome" at Kabul airport where he praised the regime’s one year in power.





Timothy Weeks, a former English teacher, was captured by the Taliban along with a colleague from the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul in August 2016.





He and his colleague Kevin King were released in 2019 in exchange for three senior commanders of the Haqqani network, a Taliban faction known for staging guerilla-style attacks on US-led NATO forces and Afghanistan soldiers.



Since his release, Mr Weeks converted to Islam and has praised the Taliban over the last few years.





In 2020, Mr Weeks travelled to the Middle East to witness the signing of a peace deal between the US and the Taliban.





Overnight, videos of Mr Weeks have since emerged at Kabul airport, where he is being given a hero’s welcome, where he said he was there to celebrate the Taliban’s first anniversary back in power.



Completing 'my journey'

Mr Weeks, who is also known by his Muslim name Jibrael Umar, was dressed in traditional Afghan attire.





“I first came to Afghanistan six years ago as you know, in 2016, and I came here with a dream to learn about Afghanistan, and now I’m coming again to complete my journey,” he said.





“I’m also coming to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the government of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan who I have stood behind.



“I spent three and a half years with Taliban soldiers, and I saw these people in a light that nobody else has been able to do,” he said.





The Taliban said he was “warm-heartedly welcomed”.





“The Afghan nation is known for its magnificent hospitality tradition. Mr Jibrael deserves this hospitality the most for his unwavering love for this country and its people,” spokesman Khalid Zadran said in a tweet.



But the visit has raised concerns here in Australia from members of the Afghan community.





Ahmad Shuja Jamal, a former director-general for international relations and regional cooperation at the Afghan National Security Council, said Mr Weeks appeared to be in the company of the likes of former Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, who was killed in a US drone strike earlier this month, and the rogue Afghan soldier Hekmatullah, who killed three Australian soldiers in a 2012 green-on-blue attack.





“I think we all need to think the other people have given a hero's welcome or VIP treatment by the Taliban,” he told SBS News.





“One of them is Ayman Al-Zawahiri and the other is the attacker that killed Australian soldiers - Hekmatullah - and among them are also thousands of Taliban who have their hands red by the blood of Afghans.





“Those memories are still fresh in the minds of Afghans.”





“I hope he sees that duality of the life that he and his family get to choose in Australia and freely and versus the life imposed, that he supports for the Afghan people in Afghanistan.”



