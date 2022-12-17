Former deputy prime minister hospitalised after downing entire bowl of sakau 'out of respect'

Key Points Michael McCormack was hospitalised during a diplomatic trip to Micronesia after drinking sakau.

The traditional drink is meant to be sipped, but the former deputy prime minister downed it in one go.

He says he was just trying to be respectful in drinking the entire bowl.

Michael McCormack says he was just trying to do the right thing.





During a diplomatic tour of Micronesia earlier this week, the federal politician sculled an entire bowl of sakau - a traditional Micronesian kava , thinking it was similar to the South Pacific kava.





A day earlier, he said he gulped five cups without incident, as was customary.



The former deputy prime minister said he was just trying to be respectful in drinking the entire bowl of sakau.





"I just didn't want to do anything that was going to offend Australia or offend our guests," Mr McCormack, who is also the shadow minister for the Pacific, told SBS News.





"I'm not embarrassed. I was doing the diplomatic thing."





"There's not an Australian alive who hasn't had their head in a bowl or a bucket at some stage. I just did mine on the world stage," he added.



But the potency of kava in Micronesia is far stronger, as he learned the hard way. Within 10 to 15 minutes, the National MP's head was in his hands.





He was trying to mouth, "I feel ill" to Foreign Minister Penny Wong, the leader of the delegation.





She was busy making an announcement, though.





"I'm sure it was a good (announcement), but at that point I was cross-eyed," Mr McCormack said, saying it was like a sedative that knocked him out.





The incident saw him helped to a vehicle and hospitalised for dehydration. He spent the night at the ambassador's residence and was unable to finish part of the Pacific tour which ended in Palau.



Pacific Minister Pat Conroy, Opposition foreign affairs spokesman Simon Birmingham, and Senator Wong were also among the bipartisan delegation which was welcomed across the Pacific with kava ceremonies.





Later he learned Senator Wong had only taken a small sip.





"Pat Conroy was smart enough to probably do the same," Mr McCormack added, saying in the South Pacific he had also had less to drink as he tipped some out as an offering to the Gods.



Nationals MP Michael McCormack with his head down a bucket, minutes after sculling a bowl of kava in Micronesia. Kava is made from the root of the Piper methysticum plant , which is part of the pepper family and is widely cultivated in the Pacific islands. It is ground and mixed with water to make a tea-like brew.





When consumed it has a sedative effect and can numb the lips.





Kava was banned for import into Australia in 2007 after it was introduced into First Nations communities in the 1980s as a substitute for alcohol.





In October 2019, the Australian government launched a pilot program to loosen its restrictions on kava .



It can now be imported and used as food, but it is still illegal to import or sell the substance in the Northern Territory and people over the age of 18 can possess no more than two kilograms.





Mr McCormack said former prime minister Scott Morrison texted him on Friday to remind him it was the Coalition government that enabled the trade to occur.





In any case, he's unsure if it will be his "go-to".





As the year wraps up, Mr McCormack said he had a word of advice for Australians ahead of the festive season.





"We're leading into the Christmas season, drink responsibly. And if you're going to Micronesia, just take a sip."



