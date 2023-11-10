Former Home and Away actor Johnny Ruffo dies aged 35 after battle with brain cancer

Key Points Johnny Ruffo, an Australian actor, singer and dancer who starred on Home and Away for three years, has died at the age of 35.

Ruffo battled brain cancer after being diagnosed in 2017.

He first rose to prominence as a finalist on the third season of The X Factor Australia.

Home and Away actor Johnny Ruffo has died at the age of 35 after a long battle with brain cancer.





"It is with a heavy heart that today we had to farewell our beloved Johnny," said a statement posted on his Instagram page on Friday.





He died peacefully surrounded by his partner Tahnee and family, and had the support of some "incredible" nurses and doctors, the statement said.





"He was a very talented, charming and sometimes cheeky boy. Johnny was very determined and had a strong will.





"He battled all the way to the end and fought as hard as he could. Such a beautiful soul with so much more to give.





"We all love you Johnny and will remember you for all the joy you brought to our lives."



Ruffo was known in the industry as a "triple threat" - a talented actor, singer and dancer.





He was a finalist in the third season of The X Factor Australia in 2011 before going on to play the role of Chris Harrington in Home and Away between 2013 and 2016.





Following The X Factor Australia, he signed a recording contract with Sony Music Australia, and released a handful of singles between 2012 and 2021. In 2012, Ruffo won the 12th season of Dancing with the Stars Australia.





Ruffo was initially diagnosed with cancer in 2017 after suffering excruciating migraines that saw him hospitalised, then undergoing emergency surgery to remove a seven-centimetre tumour that left him with 27 staples in his head.



