Former Liberal staffer Rachelle Miller accuses government of leaking reported $500,000 settlement details

Former Liberal staffer Rachelle Miller has released Prime Minister Scott Morrison from any obligation of confidentiality in respect to her allegations of bullying and harassment against cabinet minister Alan Tudge.





In an open letter sent to the government on Wednesday and posted to Twitter on Thursday afternoon by Ms Miller, her lawyer Peter Gordon accused the government of leaking information about a settlement deal between his client and the government.

"In recent days there have been multiple media articles about the claims by Ms Miller against the Commonwealth in particular in relation to allegations against Alan Tudge," Mr Gordon said in the statement.

"The articles have reported that the claims by Ms Miller have been settled or nearly settled for an amount of about $500,000 plus legal costs running to a six figure sum.

"Neither our client nor her husband nor anyone retained by her either at this firm or counsel have made any disclosure to anyone which could directly or indirectly be the source of these articles.

"It therefore must be the case that the source or sources of these articles came from the Commonwealth government," Mr Gordon said, adding the prime minister is free to speak about "any settlement of the matter including any financial terms".

, following allegations of bullying and harassment levelled against him by Ms Miller — his former adviser.

He has denied the allegations, which were investigated by former senior public servant Dr Vivienne Thom.

Dr Thom found there was "insufficient evidence" to show that Mr Tudge has breached ministerial standards.

Ms Miller did not take part in Dr Thom's investigation.

Mr Morrison was questioned on Monday about his knowledge of the alleged six-figure payout, after he revealed Mr Tudge was still "technically" a member of his cabinet.

“I have no knowledge of that,” he told Channel Nine’s Today Show.

“That’s a private matter between her and the department and so that is not a matter I have any involvement in or oversight or visibility on.”

In the letter to the government, Mr Gordon referred to a review of workplace culture in Parliament House conducted by Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins in November last year.

The review reported widespread accounts of bullying, harassment and allegations of assault.

"As you know, one of the recommendations of the Jenkins review was the discontinuance of so-called secret settlements," Mr Gordon said in the statement.

"Our client is on record as supporting all of the Jenkins review recommendations," he said.

"Ms Miller wishes to remove any impediment which prevents the prime minister from giving a full and truthful account of matters he now feels constrained to avoid answering on account of any legal obligation to Ms Miller," he added.

The prime minister's office has been contacted for comment.