Former minister Alan Tudge resigns from politics, citing health and death threats

The resignation of Alan Tudge from federal politics triggers a by-election for the Melbourne seat of Aston. The former education minister has held the seat for less than a year, after retaining it at May 2022 federal election.

Federal Education Minister Alan Tudge says he has been shocked by the number of people coming forward with allegations of sexual assault within Australian schools.

Source: AAP

KEY POINTS:
  • After announcing his resignation, Alan Tudge will exit federal parliament next week.
  • The announcement triggers a by-election in the Melbourne seat of Aston.
  • Mr Tudge's decision comes after a scandal-plagued two years.
Former federal education minister Alan Tudge announced his resignation from politics after a scandal-plagued two years, saying he received a death threat as recently as last week.

The departure triggers a by-election for his Melbourne seat of Aston as soon as next month, with former Treasurer Josh Frydenberg ruling out any possibility of him pursuing the spot.

Mr Tudge on Thursday afternoon revealed he will leave parliament next week, describing a 12-year stint representing his community as "one of the greatest honours of my life".
Man in suit stands in front of trees.
Former Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has ruled out a tilt at Aston. Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE
Speaking in the House of Representatives, an at-times emotional Mr Tudge detailed the toll his career had taken on his family.

"It’s not been an easy decision for me... I certainly have not taken this decision lightly," he said, adding the recent death of his father "cemented" the decision to step down.

"It is necessary for my health, my family, amongst other reasons... My daughters, who are 18 and 16, they’ve had to put up with things that no teenager should have to, including death threats."

Resignation triggers by-election

Reports of his imminent departure sparked speculation Mr Frydenberg, who lost the nearby seat of Kooyong to an independent in May, could launch a bid to return to parliament.

But the former treasurer, now a Goldman Sachs senior regional advisor for the Asia-Pacific, ruled himself out of the running.

Mr Tudge encouraged others to take up a career in politics, breaking down in tears as he thanked his family for their support.

"I believe that the Liberal Party is well served by the emerging talent in Aston, and it is time to pass the baton to someone who can hopefully serve our local community better than anyone before them," he said.

"It truly has been an honour and a privilege to be in this place.
Man in glasses and suit speaking.
Australian Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese thanked Mr Tudge for his service. Source: AAP / AAP
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese thanked Mr Tudge for his service, and for "showing respect" to parliament by announcing his departure in the chamber.

"Serving in this house is an incredible honour for all of us, and it is a difficult day and a difficult decision for the member for Aston to come to," he said.

"We had a good discussion this morning, not the least of which is about the conscripts, our children, and about how difficult it is sometimes for our children."

Departure follows ministerial standards breach inquiry, robodebt saga

Mr Tudge stood down from the frontbench in December 2021
, after revelations of a consensual affair with his staffer, Rachelle Miller.

Ms Miller later received a $650,000 taxpayer-funded settlement
, having accused him of being abusive towards her on one occasion. Mr Tudge vehemently denied the abuse allegation, and
an inquiry last year cleared him of breaching ministerial standards over the affair
.

Last month, he appeared before a royal commission in the former Coalition government's illegal robodebt scheme, which he was intimately involved in as then-social services minister.

Mr Tudge denied responsibility for the scheme, saying that as a junior minister he had no authority to change the way the scheme operated.

“My authority was to fix the implementation and the operations of the system, which was my very sharp focus," he said.

Mr Tudge suffered a massive 11.6 per cent swing at the May election, but held onto Aston with 52.8 per cent on a two-party preferred basis.
