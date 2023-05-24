Australia

Former PwC executive referred to AFP over leaking confidential Treasury information

Australia’s former head of international tax at consultancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers has been referred to the police for criminal investigation.

BUDGET23 PRINTING

The emails tabled to parliament detailed evidence from the Tax Practitioner Board’s investigation. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas

Key Points
  • The PwC executive has been referred to the Australian Federal Police for criminal investigation.
  • He reportedly leaked confidential government tax plans to clients and staff.
  • Treasury Secretary Steven Kennedy confirmed that his department had referred the matter to the AFP.
Australia’s former head of international tax at consultancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers has been referred to the Australian Federal Police (AFP) for criminal investigation, over his involvement in leaking confidential government tax plans to clients and staff.

Treasury Secretary Steven Kennedy released a statement on Wednesday night confirming his department had referred the matter to the AFP.
READ MORE

Police unveil campaign amid fears foreign powers are spying on Australian migrant communities

“PwC Australia’s former head of international tax, Mr Peter Collins, improperly used confidential Commonwealth information,” he said.

“The emails that the Tax Practitioners Board (TPB) tabled in Parliament on 2 May 2023 highlighted the significant extent of the unauthorised disclosure of confidential Commonwealth information and the wide range of individuals within PwC who were directly and indirectly privy to the confidential information.
READ MORE

What we know so far about the leak of top-secret Pentagon documents

“In light of these recent revelations and the seriousness of this misconduct, the Treasury has referred the matter to the Australian Federal Police to consider commencement of a criminal investigation.”

The emails tabled to parliament detailed evidence from the Tax Practitioner Board’s (TPB) investigation, showing Mr Collins shared confidential information on government plans to combat multinational tax avoidance with clients, staff, and partners within the firm.

The TPB has banned Mr Collins from acting as a tax practitioner until next year.
READ MORE

The FBI has arrested a man for 'criminal' US intelligence leaks. Here's what we know so far

Greens senator Barbara Pocock, who advocated for the matter to be referred to the AFP, welcomed the update.

“Now we need to know when Labor will commit to a ban on PwC contracts, support for a full investigation by the NACC and an end to political donations from big consultants.”

“The bigger question remains, are we looking at just the tip of the iceberg; What is going on in the larger industry of big consulting?”

"The Senate inquiry into the integrity of consultants has important work ahead of it.”
Share
2 min read
Published 24 May 2023 8:27pm
Source: SBS News

Recommended for you

Children holding large presents walking up the front lawn of a house towards a letterbox with balloons on it and a girl with her mum waiting for the guests.

How much would you spend on a present for your child's classmate's birthday?

Life

A graphic showing a person wearing a hat and backpack, and an immigration stamp.

Australian visa changes for 2023-24

Immigration

Two adults and a small child standing outside the Sydney Opera House

My grandparents waited six years for a parent visa. Today, they'd wait up to 50

Immigration

A man smiling and looking into the camera.

'Irreplaceable': MasterChef's Jock Zonfrillo remembered after shock death at 46

Australia

Older man in a suit on a throne.

Will we get a holiday? More details about King Charles' coronation revealed

World

A woman with an excited facial expression using her mobile phone.

'Awkward': Why you might want to check your Facebook friend requests

World

A woman sitting on a couch with a dog and a bright green bird.

Joey's search for fee-free ATMs sometimes means the difference between skipping a meal or not

Australia

A composite picture of a woman with cultural face markings and a venue sign.

The reason an Australian bar company is changing its rules on face tattoos

Culture