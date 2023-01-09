World

Former Sex Pistols frontman Johnny Rotten bids to represent Ireland at Eurovision

Johnny Rotten's band Public Image Ltd will be among six acts in the running to represent Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool in May.

A man singing on stage

Johnny Rotten, lead singer of the Sex Pistols, during a reunion performance at Finsbury Park in London on 23 June, 1996. Source: AP / ALASTAIR GRANT/AP

Key Points
  • Lydon's new song "Hawaii" is a tribute to his wife of 50 years who is living with Alzheimer's.
  • PiL were among six artists shortlisted to represent Ireland.
  • Eurovision 2023 is being held in Liverpool on 13 May.
Former Sex Pistols front-man John Lydon will compete to represent Ireland at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with his long-running post-Pistols band, Public Image Ltd (PiL), the "Anarchy in the UK" singer said on Monday.

Lydon, better known as Johnny Rotten when he led the punk rock movement of the late 1970s, has entered a new PiL song "Hawaii", which he described as a love letter to his wife of nearly 50 years, Nora, who is living with Alzheimer's.
READ MORE

Ukraine's Eurovision 2023 entry revealed in broadcast from bomb shelter

PiL were among six artists shortlisted to represent Ireland, where Lydon's parents were born, at the contest in May. Lydon's native Britain will host the annual event on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine due to the ongoing conflict there.

"It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most," the 66-year-old Lydon said on his official website of "Hawaii", which was released on Monday.
"It's also a message of hope that ultimately love conquers all."

PiL will compete against the other Irish hopefuls on 3 February, national broadcaster RTE said. The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Liverpool on 13 May.
Share
2 min read
Published 10 January 2023 at 7:33am, updated 3 hours ago at 7:37am
Source: SBS, Reuters

Recommended for you

Why is everybody talking about nepo babies?

Life

These two women travelled to every country in the world but kept one thing secret

Life

What will the weather be like on Christmas Day where you live?

Australia

Conspiracies, off-grid living and tributes: What emerged after police officers, neighbour killed

Australia

Adam is considered a ‘traitor’ for helping Australia. Now he’s in hiding and fears for his life

Australia

Australia will manage COVID-19 differently after Christmas. Here's what's changing

COVID-19

Did Greta Thunberg and a pizza box lead Andrew Tate to Romanian police? Authorities deny it

World

Vladimir Putin says Moscow has 'no choice' but to hold talks with Ukraine. Here's why

World