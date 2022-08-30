Former Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev dies in Moscow, aged 91

Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, has died in Moscow aged 91, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday.





"Mikhail Sergeevich Gorbachev died this evening after a serious and long illness," the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow said, quoted by the Interfax, TASS and RIA Novosti news agencies.





Mr Gorbachev, who was in power between 1985 and 1991 and helped bring US-Soviet relations out of a deep freeze, was the last surviving Cold War leader.





Mr Gorbachev changed the course of modern history by triggering the demise of the USSR and allowing Eastern Europe to free itself from Soviet rule, earning him accolades in the West but the scorn of many Russians.





By championing reforms to achieve "glasnost" (openness) and "perestroika" (restructuring), he inadvertently unleashed forces that led to the dissolution of the Soviet Union and his own ouster.





Lionised in the West for championing freedom and change at a time when many feared the Cold War would never end, Mr Gorbachev became a figure of hate for many Russians who held him responsible for the destruction of the once-mighty Soviet empire.





Mikhail Gorbachev signed a landmark treaty to eliminate intermediate-range missiles with the then US president Ronald Reagan. Source: AP / Bob Daugherty He was remembered fondly in the West, where he was referred to affectionately by the nickname Gorby and best known for defusing US-Soviet nuclear tensions in the 1980s as well as bringing Eastern Europe out from behind the Iron Curtain.





He won a Nobel Peace Prize in 1990 for negotiating a historic nuclear arms pact with US leader Ronald Reagan and his decision to withhold the Soviet army when the Berlin Wall fell a year earlier was seen as key to preserving Cold War peace.





He was also championed in the West for spearheading reforms to achieve transparency and greater public discussion that hastened the breakup of the Soviet empire.



I like Mr Gorbachev. We can do business together. The then UK prime minister Margaret Thatcher





In most instances while he was in power, Mr Gorbachev chose peace over confrontation, hastening a thaw in ties with the West through close relationships with Western leaders such as German Chancellor Helmut Kohl and US President Ronald Reagan.





Britain's Margaret Thatcher famously remarked: "I like Mr Gorbachev. We can do business together."





But the more he relaxed restrictions during his rule, the more he was sidelined by the energetic Boris Yeltsin, then a fast-rising Communist official.



By the time the USSR collapsed, Mr Gorbachev had become irrelevant.





Over the past decades, an increasingly frail Mr Gorbachev had ambiguous relations with President Vladimir Putin -- backing the former KGB agent in a new stand-off with the West over Ukraine but criticising him for turning the clock back on democracy in Russia.





He spent much of the last two decades on the political periphery, intermittently calling for the Kremlin and the White House to mend ties as tensions soared to Cold War levels since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and launched an offensive in Ukraine earlier this year.





Mr Gorbachev spent the twilight years of his life in and out of hospital with increasingly fragile health and observed self-quarantine during the pandemic as a precaution against the coronavirus.



Winds of change

Born March 2, 1931 into a peasant family in Russia's southern Stavropol region, Mr Gorbachev grew up with the hardships of World War II and the repressive rule of dictator Joseph Stalin, whose regime sentenced his grandfather to nine years in a labour camp.





As a boy, he was bright and hard-working. At 16 he was awarded the Red Banner of Labour for helping in a record harvest, and in 1950 he won a coveted place at Moscow State University to study law.





Five years later, the ambitious graduate and his young wife Raisa moved back to Stavropol, where he began a rapid rise through the ranks of the Communist Party, becoming the youngest member of the Politburo, at age 49, in 1979.





He took over the world's biggest state and second superpower in 1985 when he was elected general secretary of the Communist Party.





At 54 and full of fresh ideas, Gorbachev was a startling contrast to the geriatric ideologues previously in control of the Kremlin.





His foreign policy choices sent shockwaves through the world order. He defused the US-Soviet nuclear standoff with a series of disarmament agreements, withdrew Soviet troops from Afghanistan, and loosened the reins on the leadership of Moscow's Eastern European satellite countries.





At home, his perestroika and glasnost policies set off seismic changes.





Thousands of political prisoners were freed, among them scientist and dissident Andrei Sakharov.



End of an era

But storm clouds were gathering. Gorbachev's attempt in 1985 to crack down on chronic alcohol abuse was a disaster, sapping the state budget and earning the Soviet leader the lasting hatred of alcohol-loving countrymen.





His encouragement of freedom at home quickened the disintegration of the multi-ethnic Soviet empire.





From the Baltic republics to the Caucasus and Central Asia, independence movements and inter-ethnic strife shook the seemingly invincible structure of Soviet domination, while glasnost brought wave upon wave of embarrassing revelations about the Soviet Union's dark past.





In 1989, Eastern Europe countries threw out their Communist governments and the Berlin Wall was torn down.





In 1990, Gorbachev was elected the first and final president of the Soviet Union but within months had to contend with a revolt by hardline communists.





The August 1991 coup failed, but it was the defiant Boris Yeltsin who faced it down and became a national hero while Gorbachev was held under house arrest far away in a Crimean resort.





Soon after, the Soviet Union vanished and with it Gorbachev's position.





In an op-ed published in a government newspaper Rossiiskaya Gazeta in December 2016, days ahead of the 25th anniversary of his resignation, Mr Gorbachev recognised his share of responsibility in the Soviet Union's collapse.





"But my conscience is clean," he wrote. "I defended the Union until the end, acting through political means."



