Former US marine to ‘vigorously’ fight extradition from Australia amid 'aggressive' prison move concerns

Highlights Ex-US Marine Daniel Edmund Duggan was arrested in Australia on 21 October at Washington's request.

The father of six had recently returned from China.

His arrest came as the UK government warned about China's recruitment of retired military pilots.

A former United States fighter pilot detained in Australia under a veil of secrecy will "vigorously" fight his extradition to the United States and is seeking the intervention of an intelligence watchdog, his lawyer said on Friday.





Ex-US Marine Daniel Edmund Duggan was arrested in Australia on 21 October , the same week the United Kingdom government issued a rare warning about China's recruitment of retired military pilots.





The Australian government has confirmed Mr Duggan, 54, was arrested at Washington's request, although US authorities have refused to say more and the charges remain sealed.





Advertisement

Mr Duggan was a "well-regarded" fighter jet pilot, a fellow ex-Marine has told news agency AFP, and had recently worked in China training commercial flight crew.



The UK government has expressed concern that China could be recruiting retired military pilots from other countries. Source: AAP / Fu Gan Defence lawyer Dennis Miralis said he would file a complaint about the conduct of Australian intelligence officers during Duggan's arrest.





Mr Miralis said Mr Duggan's extradition should be put on hold until that complaint was resolved by Australia's intelligence watchdog.





"We will be filing a complaint with the Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security, who deals with complaints against national security officials," Mr Miralis told reporters.





"Mr Duggan is an Australian citizen. We ask the US not to interfere."





Mr Miralis, speaking outside Sydney Local Court after a brief administrative hearing, did not elaborate on what the complaint might cover.





He criticised the US government's approach to Mr Duggan's arrest, saying he still did not know much about the charges.





"There is no factual material that has been provided supporting the way he was indicted secretly in the US," he said.





Mr Duggan, a father of six, had recently returned from China when he was arrested in the rural town of Orange, about four hours' drive west of Sydney.





Mr Miralis said Mr Duggan was a "proud Australian" and no longer held US citizenship.





"He denies breaching any US law, any Australian law, and any international law," Mr Miralis said.





"This is a position he will defend vigorously."



READ MORE Australia probes 'disturbing' reports China recruited former pilots to train its military

Both the UK and Australian governments have recently highlighted fears that Beijing has been poaching retired pilots to train China's air force.





China's foreign ministry has denied any knowledge of the employment of UK pilots after British media reported more than 30 pilots had accepted lucrative offers to train China's military.





Mr Duggan's company website says he spent more than a decade flying in the US Marine Corps, reaching the rank of major and working as a tactical flight instructor.





He ran an adventure flight company in Australia after leaving the Marines, then moved to Beijing around 2014, company records show.





Mr Miralis said he had also launched a separate complaint about Mr Duggan's treatment in prison.





He alleged a prison officer "directly intervened" during a legally protected conversation between Mr Duggan and his lawyers.



Mr Miralis also said Mr Duggan would soon be moved to a maximum-security facility in New South Wales, Australia's most populous state.





"We are concerned by this dramatic and aggressive move," Mr Miralis said.





"He's holding up as well as you could expect in these extraordinary circumstances."



