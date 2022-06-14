Former Wallabies captain David Pocock elected senator for the ACT

Former Wallaby David Pocock has defeated three-term Liberal Zed Seselja to become one the ACT’s two senators, along with Finance Minister Katy Gallagher.





The Australian Electoral Commission released the final preferences for the two upper house seats, which showed Ms Gallagher and Mr Pocock being elected.





The senators will represent the ACT for the next three years.





The results mean the Liberals will not have an upper house member from the ACT for the first time since the introduction of senate representation for the nation's capital in 1975.





Mr Seselja, the former minister who was in a tight contest with Mr Pocock, was defeated after nine years in the Senate.





Mr Pocock is the first person from outside a major party to win a Senate seat for the ACT.





The Zimbabwe-born conservationist campaigned on climate action, integrity in politics and territory rights among other issues.





Electoral officer for the ACT David Molnar said the final distribution of preferences was carried out on Tuesday morning.



"As with all aspects of the count, the automated distribution of preferences undertaken today was open to scrutineers appointed by the candidates," he said.





The senators for the Northern Territory will be decided later on Tuesday when the preference distribution takes place.





Two Indigenous women — Labor's Malarndirri McCarthy and the Country Liberal Party's Jacinta Nampijinpa Price — are expected to take the NT Senate seats.





Senator McCarthy previously held her seat, while Ms Price defeated former CLP senator Sam McMahon, who lost her party's endorsement and unsuccessfully ran as a Liberal Democrats candidate.





It is expected Labor will have 26 senators and will need the support of 12 Greens senators and Mr Pocock to pass legislation and motions in the 76-seat upper house from July 1.



