Four Australians missing after devastating Turkey-Syria earthquake, rescue team to be deployed

KEY POINTS: Australia aims to have rescue team in Turkey by the end of the week.

The government has offered an initial $10 million in aid.

Anthony Albanese said there was a "terrible scale of devastation".

Australia aims to have a rescue team on the ground in Turkey by the end of the week, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says.





Foreign Minister Penny Wong has also confirmed four Australians who were in the earthquake zone remain unaccounted for, declaring their safety "is our immediate priority".





The federal government this week revealed it would offer an initial $10 million in aid, after a devastating earthquake ripped through Turkey and Syria.





Mr Albanese revealed on Wednesday the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) was co-ordinating an urban search and rescue team of up to 72 people, which will assist Turkish authorities on the ground.



Thousands have been killed in a magnitude 7.8 earthquake that has rocked Syria and Turkey. Source: AFP, Getty / Aaref Watad “Our hearts are heavy. It is impossible to look away from the terrible and heartbreaking scenes of loss,” he told parliament.





“There's a terrible scale of the devastation, whole blocks levelled and buried. But the real devastation, of course, is for people.”





Mr Albanese said the team was “highly trained” to locate survivors , deliver medical assistance, and retrieve people still trapped beneath the rubble.





DFAT was working closely with Fire and Rescue NSW and the Australian Defence Force to co-ordinate their departure “as soon as possible”, he said.





“[The] aim [is] to have people on the ground by the end of this week. I want to thank the personnel and their families in advance,” he said.





“Once again, they’re willing to support people wherever support is needed.”





Nearly 8,000 people are confirmed dead across the two countries after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck the area on Monday.



Penny Wong has confirmed four Australians remain unaccounted for. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas Mr Albanese described the week as a time of “great anxiety” for many Australians with loved ones in the region.





“Those scenes and those names, whilst they're a far distance from our shores, should not be forgotten, and should not drift from our minds,” he said.





“We have an obligation to support our friends around the world.”



Opposition leader Peter Dutton opened Question Time by asking Mr Albanese for an update on Australia’s response, a rare moment of bipartisanship in what is typically a combative format.





Foreign Minister Penny Wong revealed four Australians who were in the region at the time of the earthquake remained unaccounted for.





“Obviously, their safety is our immediate priority and consular officials in Ankara are working with local authorities and others on the ground to assist them,” she said.



