Britain, Canada, Japan and the United States impose gold export ban on Russia as G7 summit begins

Four G7 powers will ban Russian gold exports in a new bid to stop oligarchs from buying the precious metal to avoid the impact of sanctions against Russia, Britain said.





The joint action taken by Britain, Canada, Japan and the United States, "will directly hit Russian oligarchs and strike at the heart of (President Vladimir) Putin's war machine," said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.



A three-day G7 summit takes place in the Bavarian Alps against a darker backdrop than last year when the British, Canadian, French, German, Italian, Japanese and US leaders met for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic and vowed to build back better.





The fallout from the war in Ukraine is preoccupying leaders with issues on the agenda ranging from energy shortages to a food crisis.





Soaring global energy and food prices have hit economic growth since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.





The United Nations warned on Friday of an "unprecedented global hunger crisis".





Climate change, an increasingly assertive China and the rise of authoritarianism are also set to be on the agenda.



The G7 leaders are expected to seek to show a united front on supporting Ukraine for as long as necessary and cranking uppressure on the Kremlin, although they will want to avoid sanctions that could stoke inflation and exacerbate the cost- ofliving crisis affecting their own people.





"The main message from the G7 will be unity and co-ordination of action ... That's the main message, that even through difficult times ... we stick to our alliance," an EU official said.





The summit takes place at the castle resort of Schloss Elmau at the foot of Germany's highest mountain, the Zugspitze - the same venue as when the country last hosted the G7 annual meet-up in 2015.



Then too, Russian aggression against Ukraine dominated the agenda a year after Moscow's invasion of Crimea.





The summit is also a chance for Scholz to capitalise on being the host by displaying more assertive leadership on the Ukraine crisis.





German Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed a revolution in German foreign and defence policy after Russia's invasion in February, promising to bolster the military with a 100 billion euro fund and send weapons to Ukraine.





But critics have since charged him with foot-dragging and sending mixed messages by warning that Russia might perceive NATO as a war party and highlighting the risk of nuclear war.



