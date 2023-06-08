World

Four preschoolers are in a critical condition after a stabbing attack in France

Investigators are trying to understand why the children aged 22-36 months old, and two adults were attacked.

Police gather in a park in the French alps

Security forces gather at the scene of knife attack in Annecy, French Alps. Source: AAP / Jean-Christophe Bott/AP

Key Points
  • Four children and two adults were stabbed in an attack in Annecy, France.
  • The children are aged 22- 36 months.
  • They are in a critical condition.
A man armed with a knife stabbed four preschool children and injured two adults by a lake in the French Alps on Thursday in an attack whose motive remains unclear.

The youngest victim in the quiet town of Annecy was just 22 months old and investigators are trying to understand the reasons for the attack in a sunny public park at around 9.45 am local time.

The attacker, dressed in black and carrying a blade around 10 centimetres (four inches) long, could be heard shouting "in the name of Jesus Christ" on a video taken by a bystander and seen by AFP.

All four child victims aged between 22 and 36 months, including a British boy, were in a critical state in hospital.

"There's no obvious terrorist motive," local prosecutor Line Bonnet-Mathis told reporters in the lakeside town near the Swiss city of Geneva.

She said an investigation for attempted murder had been opened and that the suspect, named as Syrian refugee Abdalmasih H, was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said the suspect was "not known by any intelligence service" and did not have "any history of psychiatric problems".

"We are shocked by this hateful, indescribable act," she said after rushing to the scene.

Recently divorced from a Swedish national and in his early 30s, the suspect had previously lived for 10 years in Sweden where he was granted refugee status in April, security sources and his ex-wife told AFP.

"He called me around four months ago. He was living in a church," his ex-wife said on condition of anonymity, saying he had left Sweden because he had been unable to get Swedish nationality.

"For reasons not well explained he had also sought asylum in Switzerland, Italy and France," French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told broadcaster TF1.

It has emerged a late November application in France was rejected last Sunday as he already had refugee status in Sweden.
A man wearing a black suit, white shirt and black tie looking solemn.
President Emmanuel Macron called the violence an "attack of absolute cowardice." Source: AAP / LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL/EPA
Darmanin described the turning down of that application and the stabbings as a "troubling coincidence."

Witnesses described the assailant running around the park on the banks of Lake Annecy wearing a bandana and sunglasses, apparently attacking people at random.

"He wanted to attack everyone. I moved away and he lunged at an old man and woman and stabbed the old man," former professional footballer Anthony Le Tallec, who was running in the park, told the local Dauphine Libere newspaper.

Security forces cordoned off the park and forensic officers analysed the scene, an AFP journalist reported, but locals later returned to the park, with children using the playground.

UK consular officials were travelling to the area to support the boy's family, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said during a trip to Paris.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said "Germany is shocked by this odious and despicable attack in Annecy which also affected a German child."

French President Emmanuel Macron called the violence an "attack of absolute cowardice" while British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said "all our thoughts are with those affected by this unfathomable attack, including a British child," at a White House news conference with US President Joe Biden.
Share
3 min read
Published 9 June 2023 7:21am
Source: AFP

Recommended for you

A composite image of a street sign reading 'Little India' and a group of men holding the Indian flag

This part of Australia is set to be renamed 'Little India'

Immigration

Cricketers Ashleigh Gardner and Usman Khawaja next to each other.

Cricket Australia defends 26 January scheduling after Gardner, Khawaja pushback

Australia

A variety of international bank notes.

Think 7 per cent inflation is bad? Spare a thought for those whose prices have doubled

A woman smiling

Anne and her family have now caught COVID 14 times. Here's the latest advice

COVID-19

Mark McGowan, Jacinda Ardern

The 'insidious' issue Mark McGowan and Jacinda Ardern highlighted as they resigned

Australia

A man seated on a toilet.

When it comes to peeing, are Australian men sitters or standers? Here's the answer

Life

A blue bowl of steamed rice with a bottle of red sriracha sauce next to it.

Struggling to find sriracha? Here's why supplies of the spicy sauce are scarce

Life

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese clasp hands in greeting at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on 23 May 2023.

Australia and India have signed a new migration deal. Here's what we know

Immigration