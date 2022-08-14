Australia

Free transport pledge for Victorian health and aged care workers in lead up to state election

The Victorian opposition is pledging to make public transport free for nurses, paramedics and other health workers if they win the November state election.

Two women exit a tram, while others wait to enter.

Public transport could become free for nurses, aged care workers and others in similar roles Victoria if the Liberals/Nationals are voted in at the state election later this year. Source: AAP / LUIS ASCUI/AAPIMAGE

More than a quarter of a million Victorian health workers would be able to travel on public transport across the state for free under a new election promise from the state opposition.

The Liberals and Nationals are pledging to provide free public transport for all Victorian nurses, personal and aged care workers, allied health workers, paramedics and other hospital workers if they win the 26 November poll.

Under the plan unveiled by Opposition Leader Matthew Guy on Sunday, more than 260,000 workers would be eligible for free travel across all metropolitan and V/Line public transport services 365 days a year until November 2026.
It is unclear how much the proposed policy would cost taxpayers, but a daily user travelling across zone one and two in metro Melbourne could save up to $1,800 a year, or $7,200 over the four-year period.

The Victorian coalition said the plan would help ease cost-of-living pressures and support nurses, who had worked longer hours and more shifts to keep the health system afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our nurses have given so much for our community over the past three years - this important commitment demonstrates the value we place on them," Mr Guy said in a statement.

"A cheaper, easier commute to work is exactly what our nurses need and deserve."
Australians are dealing with
increases in the cost of living
due to inflation, with many looking for ways to reduce spending.

The importance of health workers, particularly nurses and aged care staff, has been highlighted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A push to increase wages in aged care has been ongoing, with
entry-level roles paid about $21 an hour,
according to the Health Services Union.

The federal government provided
'bonus payments'
to those in the aged care sector in a bid to retain staff in the sector, which is expected to face further
shortages
in the future.
2 min read
Published 14 August 2022 at 11:07am
By AAP - SBS News
Presented by AAP - SBS News
Source: SBS, AAP

