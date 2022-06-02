French Open director criticised over claims women's tennis has less 'appeal'

Iga Swiatek says it was "disappointing and surprising" to hear the French Open's first female tournament director state that watching women play at the French Open is less appealing than seeing their male counterparts.





Amelie Mauresmo was asked on Wednesday why only one match out of 10 during the night sessions in Paris had been contested by women.



The former world No.1 replied: "In this era that we are in right now, I don't feel - and as a woman and former player, I don't feel bad or unfair saying that right now you have more attraction. Can you say that? Appeal? That's the general, for the men's matches."





Alize Cornet's victory over Jelena Ostapenko in the second round was the only evening match involving women to take place in the first year where night sessions have been on the schedule at the French Open.



Swiatek, who has not played a night session match, said she was disappointed with Ms Mauresmo's remark.





"It is a little bit disappointing and surprising because she was also in WTA (Women's Tennis Association)," the 2020 champion told reporters.





"I think women's tennis has a lot of advantages. And some may say that it's unpredictable and girls are not consistent.





"But on the other hand it may also be something that is really appealing and it may really attract more people. So it depends on personal views."



World No. 1 Iga Swiatek says she disagrees with Amelie Mauresmo's critique, adding she believes "women's tennis has a lot of advantages". Source: AAP / Jean-Francois Badias The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) said the depth of talent among female tennis athletes exists and what is needed is a better match schedule to showcase it.





"The generation and depth of talent we are currently witnessing in the sport is incredible," the WTA said in a statement.





"Our fans want to see the excitement and thrill of women's tennis on the biggest stages and in the premium time slots.





"There is certainly room for improvement and if we want to build the value of our combined product, then a balanced match schedule is criticial in providing that pathway."





In all four majors, women also traditionally kick off the day on the main showcourts at 11 am - when TV audiences are at their lowest and most spectators are still making their way into the stadium.





It has happened 18 times out of 20 at this year's French Open.





Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam tournament without matches scheduled to start at night, while at the US and Australian Opens, a full evening program allows women to get their share of the limelight.



The crowd watch Spain's Carlos Alcaraz playing Germany's Alexander Zverev during their quarterfinal match at the French Open. Source: AAP / Jean-Francois Badias Asked about the scheduling of the night session, Ms Mauresmo told reporters that it would have been 'difficult' to put only women's players on the schedule for spectators with a single ticket for the evening only.





"This is what we wanted to showcase to spectators who had only one-match tickets, because some of them do," she said.





"It was more difficult to have, of course, a match, a night-session match with only female tennis players."



