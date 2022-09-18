World

'French Spiderman' climbs Paris skyscraper to mark turning 60, 'do fabulous things'

Alain Robert took up solo climbing in 1977 and has since climbed more than 150 towering structures around the world, including Dubai's Burj Khalifa - the world's tallest building.

France Climate Spiderman

French urban climber Alain Robert, well known as "Spiderman", climbs up the the 179-meter Total tower at La Defense business district in Paris on Saturday, 17 September 2022. Source: AAP / AP

Alain Robert, the free climber dubbed the "French Spiderman", scaled a 48-storey skyscraper in Paris on Saturday, fulfilling a goal he had set for himself once he reached the age of 60.

Dressed in red, Mr Robert raised his arms aloft as he reached the top of the 187-metre Tour TotalEnergies building, which towers over the French capital's La Defense business district.

"I want to send people the message that being 60 is nothing. You can still do sport, be active, do fabulous things," said Mr Robert, whose 60th birthday was last month.

"I promised myself several years ago that when I reached 60, I would climb that tower again because 60 symbolises retirement age in France, and I thought that was a nice touch," he told Reuters.
France Climate Spiderman
French urban climber Alain Robert, well known as "Spiderman", speaks to the media before climbing the Total tower at La Defense business district in Paris, on Saturday, 17 September 2022. Source: AAP / AP
Mr Robert, who also wanted to use the climb to raise awareness about the need for climate change action, had already climbed the TotalEnergies tower on numerous occasions.

He began climbing in 1975, training on the cliffs near his hometown of Valence in southern France.

He took up solo climbing in 1977 and rapidly became a top climber.

Since then, he has climbed more than 150 towering structures around the world including Dubai's Burj Khalifa - the world's tallest building, the Eiffel Tower, and San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge.

Often climbing without permission, he has been arrested repeatedly. He climbs without a harness, using only his bare hands, a pair of climbing shoes, and a bag of powdered chalk to wipe off the sweat.
2 min read
Published 18 September 2022 at 11:21am
Source: Reuters, SBS

