Fresh quakes kill several two weeks after the deadly disaster in Türkiye and Syria

Several people are dead and hundreds more injured as new earthquakes shake Türkiye and Syria, while the region responds to the devastation wrought by quakes two weeks ago that killed tens of thousands of people.





At least three people died after the latest earthquakes in the Turkish province of Hatay, while 213 people were taken to hospitals, Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said on Monday.





His comments came after two quakes occurred, three minutes apart, measuring 6.4 and 5.8, according to AFAD, Türkiye's disaster management agency.



The epicentre was in the district of Samandag in Türkiye according to Turkish monitor Kandilli but it was felt by residents in Syria, Israel, Iraq, Lebanon and Palestine, according to media reports.





Soylu warned people not to enter buildings, saying there had been 26 aftershocks so far.





Rescue workers in the city of Antakya were working to free three people trapped under rubble in the evening, state news agency Anadolu reported.



Across the border in Syria, there were further injuries as people were gripped with fear and damaged buildings toppled.





"Hospitals and medical centres have so far recorded, according to the information I received, more than 125 injuries in north-western Syria after the earthquake that struck the region, most of which are injuries resulting from fear and panic, jumping from buildings, or fainting cases," Head of Syrian rescue group the White Helmets Raed Saleh tweeted.





People jumped off rooftops and balconies of houses as they tried to rush to safety in rebel-held northwest Syria, a monitoring group said.



There were also casualties from falling rubble in Salqin, Harem, Idlib, Khirbet al-Juz and rural areas near Aleppo, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.





In government-held areas, damaged buildings fell in Al-Midan and Al-Jamiliya neighbourhoods in Aleppo, the monitor said.





Buildings also collapsed in the small town of Jindiris, already hard hit by the earlier quakes, according to a spokeswoman for the aid organization SAMS.



Some 30 people were treated for injuries in five of the organisation's clinics, including a child in cardiac arrest, she said.





People were roaming the streets in many areas, including in Damascus, fearful of further tremors, tweeted UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) spokeswoman for the region, Rula Amin.





There have been 20 aftershocks so far, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Monday evening.



The latest quake comes two weeks after a devastating earthquake in the same area that has killed more than 47,000 people in Türkiye and Syria.





Abdel Kafi, a Syrian activist in northwest Syria said: "It was strong like the first one but did not last long ... it scared people and people rushed to the streets."





He was referring to the quakes on February 6 that killed 41,156 people in Türkiye alone, AFAD said earlier.



