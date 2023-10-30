World

Friends co-stars release joint statement on 'unfathomable loss' of Matthew Perry

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer have described Matthew Perry's death as an "unfathomable loss".

The stars of TV show Friends on a red carpet

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer said the stars of Friends were "more than just cast mates. We are a family". Source: Getty / Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection

Key Points
  • The cast of Friends have released a joint statement reacting to Matthew Perry's death.
  • The 54-year-old died on Saturday at his home in Los Angeles.
  • His former co-stars say they are "utterly devastated" by his "unfathomable loss".
The cast of Friends say they are "utterly devastated" by the
sudden death of their co-star Matthew Perry
.

Best known for playing witty and sarcastic Chandler Bing on the hit US sitcom, Perry died aged 54 on Saturday.

He rose to fame alongside his fellow stars of the American sitcom - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer.

In a statement released to People magazine on Monday, his former co-stars said: "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew.

"We were more than just castmates. We are a family.

"There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."
READ MORE

'Heartbroken': Matthew Perry's family and friends pay tribute to 'funniest' star

They added: "In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a radio call after 4pm on Saturday for a death investigation of a male in his 50s.

The actor was found dead at his Los Angeles home, according to coroner's records, and an investigation into how he died is ongoing, with the possibility of it taking weeks before a cause of death is determined.
(From left to right Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox Arquette and Matthew Perry relax on the set of the hit NBC series Friends during a break on one of their last shows in 2003.
Friends debuted in 1994, has won 44 Emmys, and is one of the biggest successes in television history. Source: Getty / David Hume Kennerly
In a statement to US publication People, Perry's family said of the actors death: "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother.

"Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend."

They added: "You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."
A head-and-shoulders shot of Friends star Matthew Perry.
The actor was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Saturday. Source: AAP / Willy Sanjuan/AP
Perry is being mourned by fans worldwide, including some who placed flowers and heartfelt tributes outside the New York building that served as an exterior for the show.

The cause of Perry's death is not yet known.
Share
2 min read
Published 31 October 2023 10:17am
Updated 2h ago 10:38am
Source: AAP

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

Rohullah Hussaini standing in front of a Swan Hill SES truck.

This refugee is a beloved SES volunteer. His family could be forced back to Afghanistan

Australia

A woman with blonde hair leans up against a tree.

This is the best place in the world to be a woman, researchers say

Life

A woman sits with her head in her hands in front of a laptop. She looks depleted, which is symbolised by a low-battery symbol near her head.

Feeling depleted by work? This is how Melanie beat burnout without quitting her job

Health

A man smiling.

Satyam's 'office' doesn't have a bathroom. A Melbourne man is on a mission to change that

Australia

An artwork showing a map of Australia and a person casting their vote.

Do you live in a Yes or No area? Find out with SBS' interactive Voice referendum map

Australia

Graphic showing a mobile phone and magnifying glass with the words 'rigged', 'divisive', 'sovereignty' and 'land tax' on an orange background

Will the Voice lead to land tax? UN control? Fact checkers assess the biggest claims

Australia

Haylee O'Connell taking a selfie of her and her brother Corey while sitting in a car.

A stranger with a drone helped Haylee to lay her brother to rest

Life

Map showing Israel, Gaza and the West Bank.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict: a brief history

Middle East