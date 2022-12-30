From Alfie to Zeus, what are Australia's most popular pet names?

KEY POINTS An increase in pet ownership in Australia has seen the emergence of more pet names.

Daisy proved to be a popular name for female dogs and female cats.

Charlie was a preferred name for male dogs and male cats.

There are more pets living in Australian homes than there are people.





According to 2021 figures collected by Animal Medicines Australia, there are more than 30 million pets across the country - outnumbering the population of almost 26 million residents.



That makes Australia one of the top pet ownership nations globally.





During the pandemic, pet ownership increased by 8 per cent over two years - from 61 per cent in 2019 to 69 per cent in 2021.





That growth means new pet names.



Pet type and owner demographics play a role

Suzana Talevski from Melbourne-based charity The Lost Dogs' Home said the list of top names was compiled from adoption records.





"Every time someone adopts a pet, we record their name obviously," she told SBS News. "So and we have a look at that at the end of each year and see what is happening out there in the community in terms of name choices."





Ms Talevski said the choice of names differs for cats and dogs.





"So for our dogs this year with females, Daisy and Honey are the top two. For the males, Harley and Frankie," she said.



"For cats, Luna and Bella were really popular. Luna has been popular for quite a while now with with cat names. So that's that's got a stronghold again this year. And with with the little boys, Charlie and Leo are the most popular cat names."





There are also trends with pet names that come into vogue before falling out of favour.





"The names such as Fido, those kinds of names, they've slowly exited the vocab. What we're seeing now is more of a trend towards sweeter sounding names and names that are associated with food seems to be something that is growing in popularity."





She said traditional names like Charle and Leo prove more popular with the older demographic, while younger people might be inspired by popular culture of what is currently trending.



Cultural trends

Cultural background can also play a role in the choice of names here in Australia and overseas.





SBS Greek language broadcaster Efthymios Kallos said ancient gods and goddesses feature prominently as pet names in Greek Australian households.





Although he says the names of Greek saints don't have the same level of popularity.





"Here in Australia, I have come across many Greek Australians, who give their dogs the names of ancient gods in particular the most famous god of all, which is Zeus. Don't ask me why.





And often in the discussion, I would ask what would happen if we gave our dogs here in Australia - or elsewhere for that matter - a Christian name like Christ, God, St Nicholas or St John. And the discussion pretty much stops there. But that doesn't stop pet owners using the names of ancient Greek gods, which many people find funny actually."



In China, where pet ownership is growing at a rapid pace, some names remain perennial favourites.





SBS Mandarin News journalist Jeff Kuan said there is a preference for auspicious names.





"We've heard of a lot of dogs named Lucky, which means luck will come to my place or come to me because traditionally we think the dog is associated with royalty, a symbol of royalty and we appreciate this character. So if a dog goes to your place it means it will guard there, stand there and protect you and bring good luck to you. And we also have the Chinese Zodiac [that can provide inspiration]."





In the Indian state of Gujarat, the concept of pet ownership remains the domain of the upper classes.





SBS Gujarat digital content producer Vastal Patel said what is far more common is a culture of tending to the many stray animals seen on city streets.





"We don't own that pet but absolutely you might feed them in your daily routine some food, 365 days in a year. So my father he regularly goes into the street and gives them a chapati and other Indian meals that we cook in our everyday lives. And after we eat our meals, we feed them also."



Tips for naming your pet

But before deciding what to name your pet Ms Talevski said people need to make sure they are ready for the responsibility pet ownership involves.





She also encourages people to adopt a pet from a shelter rather than buy one privately.





"If you are considering a pet, make sure you have thought it out carefully. Consider are you going to be in a position to look after a pet long-term? Can you afford the ongoing vet and food bills? And remember a pet really is a 15 to 20 year commitment. So if you've thought all that through, we do have many, many animals in need of a home."





She adds people should only name their pets something they feel comfortable using in public.

