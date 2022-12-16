From hallucanogenic spinach to contaminated salad: here's why there's alarm over leafy greens

KEY POINTS People have become sick after eating packaged baby spinach in NSW.

Separately, Woolworths has recalled two types of salads.

Consumers are being told to toss away these affected products.

An urgent recall was issued for packaged baby spinach on Friday after dozens of people reported worrying symptoms from eating the contaminated product.





Later, Woolworths separately recalled two salads because of potential contamination with "unsafe plant material".





It is not yet clear whether the recalls are related.





Here's what you need to know.



What’s wrong with these leafy greens?

Authorities believe the recalled spinach product, Riviera Farms-branded baby spinach, might have been accidentally contaminated, leading to people experiencing possible toxic reactions including hallucinations and delirium.





Authorities have warned the product is not safe to consume and people who still have it stored at home should throw it out.





In a statement, Riviera Farms said it had issued a recall of all its baby spinach products with best-before dates up to and including 28 December as a precautionary measure.



"It appears these products, which were grown on a farm in Victoria and shipped to stores in NSW, have been contaminated with a weed which can have health consequences if consumed," it said.





Separately, Woolworths said some of its chicken cobb salad and chickpea falafel salad could cause sickness because of potential 'unsafe plant material' contamination.





"Woolworths has initiated a recall due to a potential contamination with unsafe plant material," the company said in a statement on Friday night.





"Food products containing unsafe plant material may cause illness if consumed."



How do I know if I bought one of these items?

The national recall from Riviera Farms includes bags of spinach sold through Costco in NSW, Victoria and the ACT with use-by dates from 16 December up to and including 28 December.





The Woolworths Chicken Cobb Salad with a use by date of December 20 and Woolworths Chickpea Falafel with use by dates of December 20 and 22 were sold in stores in Victoria, NSW, the ACT and Tasmania.





Customers could return the product for a refund, and any customers worried about their health were advised to seek medical advice.



Have people fallen sick?

NSW Health said it was working with other jurisdictions to investigate the issue and by Friday evening 47 people had reported symptoms after eating baby spinach, at least 17 of whom had sought medical help.





It it not yet known if anyone has reported sickness from the Woolworths salads.



What should I do if I get sick?