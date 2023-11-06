From Taiwan to trade bans: What Anthony Albanese raised in 'very successful' China talks

Key Points The two leaders discussed human rights, escalation of threats against Taiwan and trade bans on Australian exports worth $20 billion.

Xi praised the prime minister for working to stabilise and improve relations with China.

Albanese described the meeting as "warm" and "very successful".

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has declared his high-level talks with Xi Jinping "very successful" as his visit was hailed by the Chinese president as ushering in a new era in relations.





The prime minister met with the Chinese president in the Great Hall of the People on Monday evening for more than an hour.



Albanese has also invited Xi to Australia. The prime minister said he and Xi agreed that the Chinese leader would visit Australia at "a mutually beneficial time to be agreed on" and that he has also been invited on a return visit to China.





Xi cracked a rare smile and gave a warm handshake upon greeting Albanese to the Chinese seat of power.





Albanese says he has put forward Australia's position in a principled way.





The Chinese leader said Beijing and Canberra had "worked out some problems," referencing points of contention including human rights, escalation of threats against Taiwan and trade bans on Australian exports worth $20 billion at their height.





Earlier on Monday, Albanese said the Chinese leader had always acted on his word but stopped short of saying he trusted him.





"He has never said anything to me that hasn't been done," he said. "But we deal with each other on face value."



Less than two weeks ago, United States President Joe Biden told Albanese when it came to the Chinese government to "trust but verify".





The government has taken a patient approach in its bid to stabilise the relationship with Beijing after a diplomatic deep freeze.





In his opening remarks, Xi praised the prime minister for working to stabilise and improve relations with China.





"Now the China-Australia relationship has embarked on the right path of improvement and development," the Chinese leader told the Australian delegation.





"I'm heartened to see that. A healthy and stable China relationship serves the common interests of our two countries and two peoples."



Albanese visited the Temple of Heaven in Beijing. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch At the height of tensions between the two nations in 2020, China imposed punitive trade sanctions on Australian exports worth $20 billion. Only $2 billion now remains.





The prime minister toured the Temple of Heaven in Beijing on Monday afternoon AEDT, marking the 50th anniversary of Gough Whitlam's visit.





Retracing the footsteps of the Labor prime minister, Albanese turned down an offer to lean against the Echo Wall and recreate the iconic photo of Whitlam.





Foreign Minister Penny Wong joined Albanese on his tour of the Chinese historical landmark, standing beside him at the Echo Wall and walking side-by-side with him through the temple.



Albanese reaffirmed the government's commitment to the AUKUS security pact, amid tensions in the Indo-Pacific between the US and China.





"We've been upfront about our engagement," he said.





The prime minister will meet with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday at the Great Hall of the People, where he will receive a ceremonial welcome on the last day of his trip to China.



