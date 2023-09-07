Frustration and 'unacceptable service' as Square outages force customers to pay cash

Key Points Online payment platform Square is experiencing service disruption and outages.

In its latest update the company said it was still investigating.

Customers are having to pay cash or with IOUs.

Online payment platform Square is experiencing service disruption and outages, forcing customers to pay cash or business owners to accept IOUs or lose business.





The outages are also impacting businesses internationally.





The financial services platform is mainly used by small and medium-sized retail and hospitality businesses and enables them to accept credit card payments and use phones or tablets as payment registers.





At 2.51am AEST, Square said it was investigating a disruption.





"We understand how important it is for your business for all of our services to be up and running, and our Engineering team is actively working on a fix," an update on the website said.



In the latest update, posted at 5.22am, the "degraded performance" issues were still being investigated.





"While we investigate the disruption to our Data Center which is currently impacting multiple Square Services, we recommend that Sellers stay logged into their account and avoid logging out," the update said.





"At this time, reaching our Customer Success team may be a longer wait than normal."





Business owners and customers have taken to social media to express frustration, saying small businesses are suffering.





"Unacceptable and horrible service," Michael Sgourdas wrote.





"I wonder if you will refund me the money my small business will lose today."





This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

