Australia

Frustration at coronial inquest into firebombing death of Brisbane bus driver

A man who killed a bus driver with a Molotov cocktail should not have been discharged from a mental health unit months earlier, a coroner has found.

ANTHONY ODONOHUE COURT

Supporters of murdered bus driver Manmeet Alisher hold a vigil outside the Magistrates Court in Brisbane. Source: AAP / Dan Peled

Key Points
  • Manmeet Singh was burned alive by Anthony O'Donohue seven years ago.
  • Queensland's Mental Health Court declared O'Donohue was of unsound mind and not criminally responsible for his actions.
  • A coroner found O'Donohue should not have been discharged from a mental health unit months prior to the attack.
Seven years after a Brisbane bus driver was killed by a Molotov cocktail, a coroner has found his attacker should not have been discharged from a mental health unit three months earlier.

Accountant Anthony O'Donohue lit a backpack containing a bottle of fuel and threw it at 29-year-old Manmeet Sharma, also known as Manmeet Alisher, while he was collecting passengers at Moorooka in Brisbane's south in October 2016.

Sharma was immediately engulfed in flames, while the bus filled with thick black smoke. Fourteen passengers escaped with help from passers-by.

O'Donohue was charged with murder, 14 counts of attempted murder and one count of arson before Queensland's Mental Health Court declared he was of unsound mind and therefore not criminally responsible for his actions.
A psychiatrist told the inquest into Sharma's death that O'Donohue long believed he was being persecuted, but his mental illness became very severe in the six months before the attack on Sharma.

Although other experts found O'Donohue had delusional disorder, Dr Angela Voita diagnosed him with schizophrenia while treating him for five years at a high-security unit.

The inquest heard he was discharged on 1 August 2016 and when he tried to make a further appointment on 31 August, O'Donohue was told he had been closed to the service.

Delivering his findings on Friday, State Coroner Terry Ryan said the decision to discharge O'Donohue was "not satisfactory".

"However, that conclusion is reached with some hesitation knowing the benefit of hindsight," he said.
READ MORE

Bus drivers encouraged to wear black arm bands in memory of killed colleague

"Mr Sharma's death might not have occurred if different decisions had been made at different times in the course of his treatment."

But Ryan said it could not have been predicted that O'Donohue would have gone on to kill someone, "particularly in the manner that he killed Sharma".

"Although he was a very unwell man, seemingly obsessed with revenge against his perceived persecutors, up until the point of his discharge ... Mr O'Donohue was the beneficiary of a compassionate response to his mental health needs which was very effective in keeping him and the community safe for over six years," the coroner said.

The Mental Health Court ordered O'Donohue to be held in a mental health facility for at least a decade, despite Sharma's family saying he should never walk free.

Readers seeking support with mental health can contact Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636. More information is available at
beyondblue.org.au
.
Embrace Multicultural Mental Health
supports people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.
Share
3 min read
Published 27 October 2023 9:08pm
Updated 27 October 2023 9:13pm
Source: AAP

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

Lebanon: Rally in siupport of Palestine in Saida

Can Hezbollah afford a conflict if Hamas-Israel war spills into Lebanon front?

World

Smoke billows from buildings after an airstrike.

Israel says it will intensify attacks on Gaza, where limited aid has finally entered

Middle East

A man speaks in front of a crowd

'How many times do you need to flee your home?': Why Ali fears for his family in Lebanon

Australia

Palestinian protesters burn tyres during a demonstration in support of Gaza.

Israel worried war's 'third front' could be West Bank, where violence is surging

Middle East

People running along a street. One is carrying a man who is injured.

Israel mounts 'limited' Gaza ground raids; fears Palestinians running out of food and water

World

Hezbollah fighters

What is Hezbollah and how is the Lebanese group involved in the Israel-Hamas conflict?

World

Three soldiers stand in front of a tank, surrounded by dust and smoke

Israeli troops, tanks launch ground attack on Gaza as authorities say over 7,000 killed

World

A woman sits with her head in her hands in front of a laptop. She looks depleted, which is symbolised by a low-battery symbol near her head.

Feeling depleted by work? This is how Melanie beat burnout without quitting her job

Health