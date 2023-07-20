Life

Genevieve is deaf. Her 'hero' cat Zebby helps her and has won a national award

Zebby, an extraordinarily intuitive cat who alerts his owner to noises and brings her the mail, has been crowned National Cat of the Year.

A woman laying on the couch holding her cat.

Genevieve Moss with cat Zebby, who was named Cats Protection's National Cat of the Year 2023. Source: Press Association / Lucy Ray

KEY POINTS
  • Zebby has been named UK charity Cats Protection's National Cat of the Year.
  • He helps his owner Genevieve Moss, who is deaf, around the house.
  • Moss said they have a "very close bond".
Genevieve Moss' two-year-old cat, Zebby, is her "hero".

And she's "over the moon" that his incredible abilities have been recognised, with her furry friend this week named United Kingdom charity Cats Protection's National Cat of the Year.

Zebby helps Moss, who is deaf, around the house, and their "very close bond" makes living alone not lonely at all.
The feline is extraordinarily intuitive. Despite having no special training, Zebby taps his owner to alert her to noises like when the phone or doorbell rings.

He even picks up things like the mail or her slippers and brings them to her.

"He'll come and tap me when the phone is ringing, and then I can pop my hearing aid and speaker on and take the call," Moss said, according to UK news agency the Press Association.
A woman standing outside holding her pet cat.
Zebby helps Moss by alerting her to sounds around the house. Source: AAP, Press Association / Lucy Ray/Alamy
Moss, 66, said she "wouldn't want to cope" without her "special" Zebby, who she said is like her shadow.

"He loves to be around me, wherever I am, he's not far behind," she said, according to the British Broadcasting Corporation.

"Living on my own and being deaf means life could be lonely, but not with Zebby around, he's my hero," she said.
A cat laying on a mat on the floor.
Genevieve Moss said she "wouldn't want to cope" without her "special" Zebby, who she said is like her shadow. Source: AAP, Press Association / Lucy Ray/Alamy
Zebby was one of four finalists in the Family Fur-ever category — that included cats that "go the extra mile" for their families — and won after a public vote.

He was also crowned the overall winner of the National Cat Awards over thousands of other entrants at an awards night held in London on Monday.

Cats Protection's National Cat Awards organiser Ashley Fryer said it was clear "Zebby was something special" from the moment they read his application.

"Zebby is clearly devoted to Genevieve, and their story highlights the powerful bond that exists between people and their cats," the Press Association reported her as saying.
Published 20 July 2023
Source: SBS News
