George Christensen to run as Senate candidate for Pauline Hanson’s One Nation

Former federal Liberal National Party (LNP) MP George Christensen will run as a Senate candidate for One Nation at the upcoming federal election, marking his return to politics.





Mr Christensen, who was the member for the Queensland seat of Dawson, said One Nation leader Pauline Hanson offered him a spot on its Senate ticket, which he accepted.

At a media conference on Wednesday, he said he accepted the offer because of One Nation's policies against COVID-19 mandates and "the religion that is man-made climate change".

He attacked the government's response to the pandemic, saying it "was a complete and utter overreach, blowing up freedoms and rights and all the rest of it".

One Nation says its membership has grown since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The controversial MP had retired from politics ahead of the 2022 poll.

Earlier this month he quit the LNP, citing his disenchantment with the party's direction, its net-zero climate pledge and "destructive pandemic policies".

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson on Wednesday said it would field candidates in 151 lower house electorates across the nation.

She will stand for re-election on 21 May as the first spot on her party's Senate ticket, with Raj Guruswamy at second. This will leave Mr Christensen as the third Senate candidate for One Nation.

"The people have indicated they have enough of the major political parties ... They are looking for change, they are looking for representation, looking for people who will represent them on the floor apartment with integrity and honesty," Senator Hanson said.

One Nation has already announced small business owner Julie Hall will contest Mr Christensen's former seat of Dawson.

