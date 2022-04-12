George Christensen to run as Senate candidate for Pauline Hanson’s One Nation

Former federal Liberal National Party (LNP) MP George Christensen will run as a Senate candidate for One Nation in the upcoming federal election, marking his return to politics.





Mr Christensen, who was the member for the Queensland seat of Dawson, said One Nation leader Pauline Hanson offered him a spot on its Senate ticket, which he accepted.

At a media conference on Wednesday, he said he accepted the offer because he supported One Nation's policies against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and "the religion that is man-made climate change".

He attacked the government's response to the pandemic, saying it "was a complete and utter overreach, blowing up freedoms and rights and all the rest of it".

Earlier this month, the controversial MP retired from politics, citing his disenchantment with the party's direction, its net zero climate pledge and "destructive pandemic policies".

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson will stand for re-election on 21 May as the first spot on her party's Senate ticket, with Raj Guruswamy at second. This will leave Mr Christensen as the third Senate candidate for One Nation.

Senator Hanson said she is "proud" to see Mr Christensen join One Nation, believing the party can have a "big impact on policy in Queensland".

One Nation will be focusing its efforts against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, Senator Hanson said, claiming "people will not forget" the job losses that eventuated after some Australians were required to be fully vaccinated to go to work.

"People have lost their jobs. We have seen teachers, nurses, doctors, professionals have lost their jobs due to this COVID mandate that has been imposed on people through, not only the state governments but also the federal governments," Senator Hanson said.

She slammed the government's approach to leaning on skilled migration to cover critical labour shortages experienced across the country that she says are due to the vaccine mandates.

"If they think the answer is to open up immigration to thousands of migrants coming out here it is not the right answer when you throw good Australians on the scrap heap because they refused to have your jab."

She said Australians are looking for a change because "they have had enough of the major political parties."

"They are looking for change, they are looking for representation, looking for people who will represent them on the floor apartment with integrity and honesty."

Mr Christensen's former seat of Dawson will be contested by small business owner, Julie Hall.

One Nation is fielding candidates in 151 lower house electorates across the nation - the largest number of candidates since the party was formed 25 years ago.