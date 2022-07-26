German backpacker Simone Strobel's boyfriend arrested over her death

The boyfriend of killed German backpacker Simone Strobel has been arrested by homicide detectives in Western Australia and is set to be extradited to NSW.





Tobias Friedrich Moran, formerly known as Tobias Suckfuell, had been travelling around Australia with Ms Strobel when her body was found near a Lismore caravan park in 2005.





No one has ever been charged over her death.





Mr Moran, 42, faced Perth Magistrates Court on Tuesday from custody in regards to an extradition application.





A police prosecutor told the court Mr Moran had been arrested by a homicide detective from WA Police after a warrant was issued by their NSW counterparts.





He is expected to be flown to Sydney on Wednesday.



A supplied image obtained on 26 July, 2022 of a man who has been arrested in Western Australia following an extensive investigation into the homicide of German backpacker Simone Strobel, on the Far North Coast more than 15 years ago. Source: AAP / SUPPLIED/PR IMAGE Magistrate Sandra De Maio said she would grant the order, telling Mr Moran he would be released into the custody of police until he faced court in NSW.





Mr Moran is due to face Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday. NSW Police are yet to formally confirm the nature of his charges but confirmed a 42-year-old man had been arrested in relation to an ongoing investigation.





"More information will be provided when it becomes available," a NSW Police spokesman said.





Mr Moran's lawyer Tony Elliott said his client had no previous known convictions and he was unaware of any other charges or bail proceedings.





Police have previously said they believe Ms Strobel was murdered by Mr Moran, who refused to return to Australia to give evidence at her inquest.





Deputy NSW Coroner Paul McMahon in 2007 found there was insufficient evidence to recommend charges but said he had a "very strong suspicion" Mr Moran, then known as Suckfuell, was involved in the killing.





Ms Strobel had been on a night out with Moran and friends when she was last seen at the Lismore Tourist Caravan Park on 11 February, 2005.





Her body was found six days later, concealed under palm fronds at a sports ground, less than 100 metres from the caravan park.



